Minnesota TE Pierce Petersohn Commits To Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech and James Franklin have continued their Thanksgiving heater on the recruiting trail, landing Pierce Petersohn, a four-star tight end who was previously committed to Penn State. He is the fourth commitment of the cycle.
Petersohn is listed at the No. 325 player in the nation and the second best player in his home state, Minnesota. He has been committed to Penn State since June of this year up until he flipped today.
He has a solid offers list, garnering attention from Minnesota, Iowa, and Kansas State among other suitors.
When he initially committed to Penn State, James Franklin was the head whistle there before being dismissed from that position in October. Petersohn reopened his recruitment, but didn't decommit or take any other visits until he visited Blacksburg on Nov 22nd.
By definition, 247 has Petersohn listed as a tight end, but he is more of a Bucky Hodges style of tight end. He's not like Benji Gosnell or Ja'Ricous Hairston, who will play with a hand in the dirt; he is more of a receiver who just has a large body type. Petersohn sits at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.
That doesn't mean that he can't grow into his frame. You can't prediction the future. It is very possible that he doesn't see the field for a year or longer and is able to put on 25-30 pounds and get up to being around the lower end of a traditional tight end (though he would still be about 30 pounds less than Gosnell, who stands at the same height).
It's pretty difficult to gauge just how good of a tight-end he is since he played quarterback in high school. That shouldn't be any cause for concern; most high schools will give the ball to the best athlete on the team unless they truly possess a guy with a great arm. These D1 level athletes are leaps and bounds ahead of the average high school player.
It is difficult to get an accurate read on him; his high school numbers on MaxPreps aren't very accurate. In his junior year, 24/7 reports that he threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for over 380 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He was also strong on defense, intercepting three passes.
He also played basketball and track, showcasing that he is an exceptional athlete. He won MVP of the Minnesota State Track Meet in his junior season. He ran 11.24 in the 100 meter and a 22.18 in the 200 meter.
Petersohn showcases elite speed with a big body while still being undersized. My honest expectations for him are that he will redshirt as a true freshman and spend the season putting on about 10-15 pounds of good weight to be ready to contribute in 2027.