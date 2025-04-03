Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Look to Extend Win Streak Against NC State Wolfpack in Weekend Series
No.11 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-5, 8-1 ACC) will look to advance their 10-game win streak in a weekend ACC series against the NC State Wolfpack (21-16, 4-8).
Tech just finished a seven-game homestand on Wednesday with a shutout win against the No.24 Liberty Flames, who were the Hokies' fourth and final ranked contest of the series---Completing a top-20 series sweep versus the No.16 Stanford Cardinal in the contest before the Flames.
The Wolfpack enters the set on an opposite path as Tech, sitting on a four-game losing streak. Three of those games, however, were suffered at the hands of top 10-ranked Florida State. Who is a formidable foe for anybody program to face.
NC State is in its second year with its new head coach Lindsay Leftwich, who was able to lead the Wolfpack to a 30-win season last year in which they finished above .500, a feat not reached in the prior season.
Leftwich joins the Wolfpack squad after spending a decade as an assistant coach at the powerhouse SEC program LSU, which they had success throughout the last decade.
Before entering this tough series against the Seminoles, NC State had picked up back-to-back ACC series wins, leaving room for momentum to still linger, meaning Tech will have to bring its A-game in this contest.
"I think the big thing right now is to be emotionally ready, coming off of the weekend now four ranked wins in a row and you go down there and you think you've arrived and you get punched in the nose then last four games didn't matter," Tech head coach Pete D'Amour said.
The Wolfpack is a hard team to conquer on the road. Bolstering a 12-3 home record on the season, including wins over power five schools Illinois and a series win over Notre Dame.
An important piece for this Hokies offense is leadoff hitter Cori McMillan, who has been on a tear recently, homering in her last two games, including a walk-off and then a lead-off homer in succeeding games, and notching at least one RBI in her three most recent contests.
The offensive attack will not let up the entire way down the lineup. Recording 62 home runs as a team, and a full lineup worth nine Hokies, have tallied at least four home runs on the season.
The Hokies will attack everybody with the same mindset, fully ready to play their hearts out every game, a true testament to the D'Amour program.
"It's the same thing all coaches do... You have to be ready to flip the switch the next day, and we've preached that since I got here, so like I said, if you are not ready to play this weekend, NC State can beat you," D'Amour said. "So you look back, which we don't do a lot, those games we won are really good games, but if you lose, those games don't mean anything anymore."
This ACC series will begin Friday evening at Dail Softball Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. First pitch will be underway at 6 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
