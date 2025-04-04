Virginia Tech Basketball: Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson Announce Their Return For Next Season
Virginia Tech got some good news tonight when it comes to their basketball program. Both Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson announced on social media that they are coming to Blacksburg.
Playing in 29 games for the Hokies last season, including 17 starts, Hammond averaged 5.6 points per game, shooting 41.9% overall and 50% from beyond the arc (18-36). Additionally, he contributed 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and led the Hokies in steals, averaging 1.2 per game. At 5:45 p.m. EST, Virginia Tech announced Hammond will be returning to Blacksburg.
Coming out of high school, Hammond ranked as the 10th highest recruit in the state of Virginia, and the 28th ranked point guard. In his senior year at Paul VI, Hammond was the point guard for a Panthers team that finished 33-2 and was ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.
Before committing to Virginia Tech, Hammond had initially signed to play for Rhode Island before ultimately flipping his commitment to the Hokies. Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller shared his thoughts on Hammond's skills, reflecting on his performance during his time at Paul VI. "Ben Hammond was the point guard for one of the most powerful high school programs in the country in Paul VI. He plays for Glen Farello, who has produced more than 80 Division I players and a handful of guys who have played in the NBA. It's program that regularly produces high-level, productive players, and Ben has been at the wheel. We are getting a championship-caliber player who is dynamic on both ends of the floor."
Just 49 minutes later, Tyler Johnson announced that he as well will be returning to Blacksburg.
Coming out of high school, Johnson was ranked as the 16th best player in Florida and the 39th best small forward nationally. Since joining Virginia Tech, he has adapted to also play a guard role.
In 32 games with the Hokies, 28 of them starts, he averaged 6.7 points on 45.2% shooting, as well as 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals.
Following Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young's 100th victory with the Hokies, he discussed what Johnson brings to the team. “He’s tenacious and hard-nosed,” said Young. “He’s getting more and more comfortable and coming into his own. [Johnson is] a good ball player, one we hope is in a Hokie uniform for years to come.”
With guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young, who recently announced his commitment to High Point, both announcing they will not return to Virginia Tech, Hammond and Johnson's roles become crucial in the upcoming season.
