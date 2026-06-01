Peter Bourque Produces Standout Elite 11 Performance: Has He Earned A Five-Star Designation?

Virginia Tech football already has four quarterbacks on its roster — including Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer and UNC transfer Bryce Baker — but its Class of 2027 commit is drawing rave reviews.

Peter Bourque, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller from Tabor Academy High School (Marion, Ma.) is of the caliber of high school QB recruit that Virginia Tech just hasn't been able to snag in recent memory. Bourque currently ranks No. 80 nationally on 247Sports' Class of 2027 recruiting rankings, also slotting in as the No. 7 quarterback and the top-ranked player in the state of Massachusetts.

The 247Sports Composite ranks him similarly, only dropping him two spots to No. 82 nationally.

At the Elite 11 Finals, which were conducted May 29 in Los Angeles, Calif., Bourque showed out amid a field of top-notch quarterbacks, including the following:

No. 1 QB in 2027, Elijah Haven (committed to Alabama)

No. 2, Israel Abrams (committed to Miami)

No. 3, Kavian Bryant (committed to Texas Tech)

No. 4, Trae Taylor (committed to Nebraska)

No. 5, Jake Nawrot (committed to Kentucky)

No. 6, Will Menci (committed to Oregon)

No. 8, Peyton Houston (committed to LSU)

No. 9, Kamden Lopati (committed to Michigan)

No. 10, Davin Davidson (committed to Florida)

On Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals, Bourque completed 19 of his 20 passes during the Pro Day segment, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Virginia Tech QB commit Peter Bourque shines on Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals



The Hokies QB pledge was on target 19/20 throws, which is one of the better Pro Day performances in the last few years



James Franklin has his future signal caller 📈https://t.co/KL85qbcEfT https://t.co/XffD5R9OBG pic.twitter.com/j4jcMGCxDg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

For his efforts, Rivals named the four-star commit their Day 2 Most Valuable Player. 247Sports, meanwhile, ranked him as No. 3 of the quarterbacks at Elite 11, behind only Taylor and Adams. Rivals named him second overall in the event, behind only Taylor.

Co-Alpha Dogs Trae Taylor and Israel Abrams headline the @247Sports rankings from the @Elite11 Finals. A fun group with a lot of juice.



🔗: https://t.co/JBWZplMS0q pic.twitter.com/cjxcTFXdJa — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) June 1, 2026

Bourque was named the Accuracy Challenge MVP and also went 20-for-24 with seven touchdowns in the seven-on-seven portion.

So, do I think that he's earned a five-star nod? I'm not entirely sure. Only two of the quarterbacks on the Elite 11 roster list — Adams and Haven — are currently listed as five-stars by the composite. And while I certainly think an argument can be made for it, I think that any potential benefit from Bourque being a five-star quarterback comes from the marketing front and not on any performance front.

To a certain extent, star ratings only carry so much weight. They provide a useful snapshot of how scouts and recruiting services view a player’s potential impact, but they are not definitive. A two-star prospect can outplay a five-star once both get to the college level, and rankings often look different in hindsight.

Bourque’s arm talent is undeniable, and there are flashes that make it easy to understand why he is viewed so highly. Still, labeling any quarterback as “generational” before he takes a college snap feels premature. He has the tools to eventually justify that kind of praise, but at this stage, I would stop short of saying a five-star ranking is clearly warranted.