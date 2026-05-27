Virginia Tech Inches Closer to Top Ten Class With Commitment Of Four-Star TE Jordan Karhoff

Blacksburg, VA —James Franklin and Virginia Tech landed yet another blue-chip commitment for the 2027 recruiting cycle, this time in the form of four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff. The news was first reported by On3Sports.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Jordan Karhoff has Committed to Virginia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 227 TE from Columbus, OH chose the Hokies over Miami



He’s the No. 7 TE in the 2027 Rivals300



“Thank you Jesus 🙏 This is home 🦃” https://t.co/SecNOYNH7S pic.twitter.com/mx2MzVfDUU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 27, 2026

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Karhoff is rated as the No. 9 tight end in the country, the No. 8 overall player in the state of Ohio, and the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. The Columbus, Ohio native gives Virginia Tech another major recruiting win in what has quickly become one of the strongest classes in the ACC.

Karhoff becomes the sixth blue-chip prospect to join Virginia Tech’s 2027 class, adding his name alongside fellow highly regarded recruits Peter Bourque, Joseph Buchanan, Javian Jones-Priest, Chase Johnson, and Demarcus Brown.

With Karhoff now in the fold, Virginia Tech’s 2027 class sits at No. 13 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC, trailing only Miami in the conference rankings. For a program continuing to rebuild its national recruiting profile under Franklin, adding another top-10 player at his position further reinforces the momentum the Hokies have generated on the trail over the last several months.

Standing just under 6-foot-5 and weighing approximately 215 pounds — according to 247Sports — Karhoff brings the type of athletic frame that projects well at the college level. While he is still somewhat lean for the tight end position, his combination of size, movement skills and receiving ability has made him one of the more sought-after tight ends in the class.

Karhoff still has another summer and his senior high school season ahead of him before arriving in Blacksburg, giving him ample time to continue adding strength and weight to his frame. Once on campus, Virginia Tech’s strength and conditioning program will likely look to further develop him physically while preserving the athletic traits that make him such a dangerous pass-catching option.

His commitment also fits well with the track record of Virginia Tech tight ends coach Ty Howle, who has consistently developed productive players at the position throughout his coaching career — along with adding multiple top-end tight end transfers to Virginia Tech via the portal last season.

Howle has earned a reputation as one of the better tight end developers in college football, helping mold versatile players capable of contributing both as blockers and receiving threats. His background as both a recruiter and developer has become a significant selling point for the Hokies when pursuing top tight end talent.

Karhoff’s addition continues a noticeable trend within Virginia Tech’s 2027 class: and that is height, weight and speed. The Hokies have emphasized adding high-upside athletes across multiple position groups, and Karhoff fits that mold as a player who could eventually become a matchup problem in the ACC.

With nearly a year remaining before the 2027 signing cycle concludes, Virginia Tech continues to build one of the conference’s premier recruiting classes — and Karhoff’s commitment represents another major piece in that foundation.