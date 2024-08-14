Six Virginia Tech Targets In 247Sports Class of ‘27 Top 100
Virginia Tech has been fairly active in the 2027 class already, throwing out 27 offers and having plenty of targets.
On Wednesday morning, 247Sports released their first iteration of their 2027 Top 100 rankings, and six players with an offer from Virginia Tech found themselves on the list. Here’s all the Hokies’ top prospects in the Top 100.
Brady Edmunds, Quarterback, California
Edmunds would be a huge get for the Hokies. Brady is one of the highest rated quarterbacks in his class, only behind generational prospect Elijah Haven, who is ranked first of all players in the class of 2027. Edmunds is ranked 14th, and 3rd in California. He had a 6-foot-5 and 200 pound frame as a freshman, and already has NFL-level measurables.
Here’s a scouting report on Edmunds, courtesy of Greg Biggins of 247Sports:
“Edmunds is on the short list when talking about top quarterback in the national ’27 class. He’s a big, strong pocket passer who has impressed at multiple camps this Spring. Just about every school he camped with including heavyweight programs like Texas, Ohio St, Michigan and Penn State offered him after seeing him work out. As a freshman, he threw for 2,691 yards and 24 touchdowns and can get the ball down the field with touch and accuracy. He also started on the schools basketball team and shows some under-rated athleticism on the hardwood.”
Myles McAfee, Wide Receiver, Maryland
McAfee has already picked up eight offers before his sophomore season. Besides Virginia Tech, Penn State, Boston College, Charlotte, East Carolina, Indiana, Maryland, and West Virginia have all offered the receiver. McAfee has game breaking speed, and is competing for time in one of the best high school wide receiver rooms in the country. His sophomore season should be really exciting, and don’t be shocked if he finds some offers from powerhouse programs. McAfee was ranked 91st in his class nationally, third in the D.C. area, and ranked as the 13th wide receiver in the class.
Griff Galloway, Defensive Lineman, North Carolina
Galloway is one of the most impressive defensive line prospects in the 2027 class. 247Sports ranked Griff as the best player in North Carolina, and the second best defensive lineman in the country. Galloway has 10 offers total, but picked up five of those in the months of August. Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Penn State all offered him in the month of August. He also has offers from Georgia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Duke, and Florida. He landed as the 46th best player nationally in the Top 100.
Ezekiel Ayangbile, Defensive Line, Texas
Virginia Tech is the only school to offer Ayangbile according to 247Sports. Ezekiel is listed at 6-foot-2.5 and 225 pounds, and is the 79th ranked nationally. Ayangbile’s father is Duane Brown, NFL legend, and Ayangbile’s mother is Ciera Osagbami, a former track and field athlete at Virginia Tech. He’s a legacy prospect who could be in the mix later in the recruiting process for the class of 2027.
Sequel Patterson, Athlete, South Carolina
Sequel is a two-sport athlete who is labeled as an athlete, and he plays quarterback and free safety. He’s received Division 1 offers for basketball, but holds 15 offers for football according to 247Sports. Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Johnson C. Smith, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech have all reached out for offers. Patterson is rated as the 13th best player nationally, 3rd best athlete in the country, and the best player coming out of South Carolina
Marquis Bryant, Safety, North Carolina
Bryant is another two-sport athlete in the class of 2027, and made some significant play in his freshman season. He logged 53 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and only allowed two catches for 25 yards the whole season. He ended at the 81st ranked player in ‘27, the 7th ranked safety, and the 2nd best player in North Carolina. He holds offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, North Carolina, and much more. This is a player I could definitely see finding his way up the rankings and already holds plenty of offers before his sophomore season.