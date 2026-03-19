Three Star DL Alexander Taylor Becomes First Prospect To Join Virginia Tech's 2027 Class

Virginia Tech has landed its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle — and it comes from one of the most talent-rich programs on the East Coast.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ DL Alexander Taylor has committed to Virginia Tech



The 6-3 230 lineman from Baltimore, Md. visited Tech today for spring practice



No. 18 player in MD per @247Sports



Story: https://t.co/o2ChIGFFWz pic.twitter.com/TCbjmkfZrq — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) March 19, 2026

Defensive lineman Alexander Taylor, a standout at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, announced his commitment to the Hokies following a visit to Blacksburg on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect had already scheduled an official visit for June, but this trip gave him an early opportunity to watch practice and spend time with the coaching staff, including defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

Taylor’s recruitment picked up steam with Virginia Tech less than a month ago. He received an offer on Feb. 19 from Spencer along with assistant coach Dae'Lun Darien, who brings valuable ties to the Maryland area and previously worked under head coach James Franklin at Penn State. That regional connection, paired with Spencer’s established reputation for developing defensive linemen, quickly helped the Hokies gain traction.

Prior to Virginia Tech entering the mix, Taylor had already identified a strong group of top programs. In December, he released a top six that included Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia and Maryland. However, that list came before Spencer’s hiring in Blacksburg—a key development given Spencer’s previous stint coaching the defensive line at Texas A&M. Afterward, Virginia Tech, NC State and Delaware each extended offers, ultimately reshaping Taylor’s recruitment.

From an evaluation standpoint, Taylor is regarded as a solid early pickup. He currently holds an 87 rating from 247Sports, ranking him among the top 100 defensive linemen nationally and one of the top 20 players in Maryland. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite places him similarly, listing him as a mid-tier three-star prospect within the 2027 class.

Beyond rankings, Taylor’s versatility stands out. At St. Frances, he primarily lines up as an edge defender, often playing from a standing position and using his quickness to pressure quarterbacks. However, he has also shown the ability to slide inside, attacking gaps and disrupting plays in the backfield. His combination of speed and motor allows him to chase down ball carriers from behind, highlighting his athletic upside.

Long term, his role at Virginia Tech will likely depend on physical development. With his frame, Taylor has the potential to add significant weight, which could allow him to transition into an interior defensive line role. At the same time, his current skill set fits naturally on the edge, giving the Hokies flexibility in how they deploy him.

The commitment also strengthens Virginia Tech’s pipeline with St. Frances, a program that has consistently produced high-level college talent. The Hokies signed cornerback Amauri Polydor from the school in December, and maintaining that relationship could continue to pay dividends in future recruiting cycles.