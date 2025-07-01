Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Virginia Tech Sits at The Bottom of the ACC After Crucial Month of June
June has come and gone in the college football recruiting world, and it was not the best month for Virginia Tech. After a month full of official visitors, the Hokies enter July with just seven commitments and a class that ranks 93rd nationally and dead last in the ACC according to 247Sports. Is there still time to turn things around? Sure, but entering a crucial season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry, there is no momentum on the recruiting trail.
Could they be getting some good news soon?
One of the top targets on the board for Virginia Tech has named his final four finalists in his recruitment as well as set a commitment date. Four-Star defensive end Elijah Golden (6'4 275 LBS), who plays at Cardinal Mooney High School in Florida, announced that Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Notre Dame are his final four schools and he will make a commitment on July 26th. Golden took an official visit to Virginia Tech on May 30th and has also taken official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma.
Golden would be an elite get for the Hokies and would be their highest rated commitment by a large margin. Right now, the Hokies class ranks 93rd in the country and only has seven commitments. It has not been a particularly strong summer for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech, but they hope to make a big splash by landing Golden.
Here is a scouting report on Golden, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who compared him to former SMU edge rusher Elijah Roberts:
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
At the top of the rankings, there is a heavy-weight battle going on between Miami and Clemson. The Tigers and the Hurricanes continue to build out the best rosters in the league and it would be surprising to see anyone else at the top of the rankings in December. Florida State, SMU, and North Carolina round out the top five and all three schools have compiled solid classes so far.
ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 7/1, courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida State
4. SMU
5, North Carolina
6. Syracuse
7. Pittsburgh
8. Boston College
9. Cal
10. Louisville
11. Stanford
12. Georgia Tech
13. Wake Forest
14. Duke
15. NC State
16. Virginia
17. Virginia Tech