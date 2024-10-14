Virginia Tech Basketball: 2025 Four-star guard Kayden Mingo Lists Virginia Tech in Top 4 Schools
Kayden Mingo, a 6-foot-2 guard from Long Island, shortened his list to just 4 schools. Mingo is the No. 44th best player in the 2025 class, according to ESPN's recruiting rankings. 247 Sports also graded Mingo at a 94, which is good enough for a 4 star rating and 6th at his position. His 94 rating, is tied with Florida's Alex Lloyd, Iowa State's Jamarion Batemon, and Oklahoma's Alec Blair.
Virginia Tech has two four-star hard commits in the 2025 recruiting class and Kayden Mingo would be a huge addition. Virginia Tech's two four-star hard commits are 6-foot-9 Center Christian Gurdak and 6-foot-7 Power Forward Sincere Jones. Gurdak, from Gonzaga College High School, is graded a 90 by 247 Sports, and Jones is also rated a 90, meaning that if Virginia Tech landed Mingo, he would be the highest-rated commit in the class of 2025 for the Hokies.
Last season, Mingo shot over 50% from the field and over 40% from 3-point range, all while playing on one of the country's powerhouse teams. Since Mingo is considered a combo guard, he could fit well in Mike Young's offense. Here is what Kayden Mingo had to say about Virginia Tech: "I love Coach Young's system. The ACC is one of the best leagues and Virginia Tech has been winning a lot over the years. I really feel like Coach Young does a good job with his guards having them play on and off the ball. They have great spacing and their play really helps their guards play free and make plays for their teammates."
Adding Kayden Mingo would be a major addition to the class of 2025 Hokies, especially with Kayden Mingo's shooting and ability to play on and off the ball, Mingo could be a great addition for the Hokies if he chooses to commit there.