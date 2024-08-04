Virginia Tech Extends Offer To Class of 2028 Running Back Jerome LaRue Jr.
The class of 2028 recruiting has started, and Virginia Tech has offered their fourth verbal offer in the class. Running back Jerome LaRue Jr. joins quarterback Michael Pyne, wide receiver Chace Irvin, and cornerback Ryan Drakeford as players with offers.
LaRue Jr. is the first of these players out of Pennsylvania, being one of the top Pennsylvanians in the 2028 class. Jerome is a 5-9 running back from Bishop McDevitt High School, the alma mater of NFL talent LeSean McCoy, Noah Spence, and Bryce Hall, among others.
LaRue has been making waves since he posted a time of 4.41 in the 40-yard dash at a Virginia Tech camp. He also recorded a time of 4.40 seconds in the shuttle run. These times are especially solid when you consider the fact that Jerome is only a freshman, so these times show his athleticism, and flashes of the player he could be at the collegiate level.
Here's a short scouting report on LaRue Jr. from Prep Redzone:
"Jerome Larue is a legit running back prospect in the 2028 class. He has everything you want from an elite athlete. He has good speed and when he gets into the open field he just runs by defenders. He has a good burst in the hole and can make defenders miss."
Jerome joins a family history of football players, as his dad was a standout running back at J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. His father ran for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns his junior year, and picked up multiple division one college football offers. LaRue Sr. finalized his commitment to Arizona in 2008, but couldn't sign with the team with an issue with grades.
LaRue Sr. went on to Lackawanna Junior College, instead of Arizona, and spent time trying out in various football leagues. LaRue unfortunately never got the oppourtunity to play at the professional level, after just missing the cut in a NFL tryout.
Junior is looking to flip the script. In an interview with 247Sports, LaRue claimed that his dad was his biggest inspiration, "The thing that inspired me to play football was watching my father play. From that day on, I couldn't keep a football out of my hand."
Jerome LaRue Jr. just made it out of eighth grade, and is heading for his first full high school season in 2024. Picking up division one offers this early in his career, let alone FBS level offers, and let alone power four offers -- it's safe to say he is certainly on a path to greatness.
It might be a while before Jerome commits to a college program, and he should definitely field many more offers as the years go on. Virginia Tech swooped in quick though, and was the first team to offer LaRue. Hopefully, in a few years we'll see him in a Hokies uniform, but for now Jerome is focused on making an impact at the high school level.