Virginia Tech Is Trending to Flip a Current 2027 Four-Star SEC Commit

Things might be heating up for Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail.

The Hokies have been picking up a number of predictions to land multiple 2027 prospects and the latest one sees James Franklin pulling off a flip from a player currently committed to an SEC school.

Three star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray is currently committed to South Carolina, but he looks to be trending towards making the flip to Virginia Tech according to VT insider Kolby Crawford at 247Sports. Yesterday, Crawford put in a crystal ball prediction for Virginia Tech to pull off the flip and add Kelly-Murray to the class.

Back by popular demand🔮



Have placed a Crystal Ball flip pick in favor of Virginia Tech to eventually land South Carolina commit WR Jaiden Kelly-Murray



60% OFF with code KOLBY: https://t.co/UUE9qnVSgF pic.twitter.com/1rQ59zYRBH — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) April 10, 2026

What would this mean?

This would be huge for Virginia Tech and Kelly-Murray would be the highest ranked player in the class for the Hokies. The 247Sports Composite ranks Kelly-Murray as a four star prospect and the No. 275 player in the country, the No. 35 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.

He plays his high school football at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, SC and the 5'10 170 LBS playmaker also holds offers from Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and West Virginia, among others.

Some stats and numbers from 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:

2025: In 13 games as a junior at Summerville (S.C.) High, hauled in 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 TD. Also carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards and added 1 punt return touchdown.

2024: Caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 TD over 14 games during sophomore campaign. Also rushed for 215 yards and 4 TD on 33 carries.

Virgnia Tech would be getting a highly productive receiver that is coveted by other programs around the country. Per 247Sports, Kelly-Murray is going to take an official visit to Virginia Tech on May 29th, then Duke, Illinois, Wake Forest, and South Carolina. Keep a close eye on this recruitment over the newt few weeks and months.

Just this week, Virginia Tech has received predictions to land three star EDGE Xavier Perkins and three-star running back Tai Phillips. Virginia Tech currently has two players committed in their 2027 class, three star defensive lineman Brock Frisby and three star defensive lineman Alexander Taylor. The Hokies class currently ranks 15th in the ACC and 58th overall in the country. If they can land these prospects, this class will start to trend towards the top 25.