Virginia Tech remains firmly entrenched in the national recruiting picture, and that reality was reinforced Sunday afternoon when 2027 offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt released his top eight schools. The Hokies were included alongside Penn State, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Auburn, placing them in elite company early in what is expected to be a highly competitive recruitment.

NEWS: Elite 2027 OT Layton von Brandt is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 270 OT from Middletown, DE is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/nahnWxx3SI pic.twitter.com/vFwAIYSDpu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2025

Von Brandt, a Delaware native from Middletown, has already established himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2027 class. A consensus top-100 recruit, he has started at left tackle for two seasons at the high school level, a notable achievement for a player still early in his development. He also has national exposure on his résumé, having participated in the UA All-American Game, an event reserved for the country’s top high school talent.

Physically, Von Brandt checks many of the boxes college programs look for at the offensive tackle position. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, giving him the length and frame to project to the next level. Like most young linemen, additional weight and strength development will be necessary before he is ready to contribute in college, but his size, athleticism and experience at a premium position make him one of the more intriguing offensive line prospects in the cycle.

Franklin will recruit at a high level

Virginia Tech’s inclusion in Von Brandt’s top eight is significant, particularly given the caliber of programs involved. Each school on the list has a strong history of offensive line development and national recruiting reach, making this a clear statement about how the Hokies are being viewed on the trail. Competing head-to-head with multiple traditional powers for a top-100 offensive lineman speaks to the staff’s ability to identify and evaluate high-end talent early.

From a program standpoint, offensive line recruiting has long been a priority in Blacksburg. Securing elite tackles is essential for building consistency on offense, and early traction with a prospect like Von Brandt aligns with that long-term vision. While the 2027 class is still several years away from signing day, early interest and mutual engagement often serve as building blocks for future momentum.

For now, Von Brandt’s recruitment remains wide open. With eight schools still in contention, visits, continued evaluations, and relationship-building will play a major role in shaping the next phase of his process. Virginia Tech has positioned itself well to remain part of that conversation, but the road ahead will be competitive.

As the 2027 cycle begins to take shape, landing on short lists for prospects of Von Brandt’s caliber is an encouraging sign. Whether the Hokies can turn that early momentum into a long-term win remains to be seen, but their presence among the nation’s recruiting heavyweights is a meaningful step forward.

