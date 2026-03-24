Virginia Tech Makes The Top Six For 2027 Four-Star Cornerback Emerson Lewis

Spring and summer is when recruiting is going to heat up for college football programs around the country and the Virginia Tech Hokies are hoping to put together another top 25 class under James Franklin. Franklin took a 2026 class that ranked outside of the top 100 when he was hired and helped it rise into the top 25 by December. What can he do with a full cycle?

Momentum building?

Virginia Tech is in the mix for several high level recruits and it seems like there is some serious momentum building for the Hokies 2027 class. Just yesterday, the Hokies made the top six for four star cornerback Emerson Lewis. Lewis (5'10 185 LBS) plays his high school football at Calvary Day School in Savannah, GA, and he released his top six schools yesterday. Virginia Tech was among the schools and they were included with Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, and Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech is going to have to battle SEC and ACC schools for the talented defensive back.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis is the No. 305 player in the country, the No. 36 cornerback in the country, and the No. 34 player in the state of Georgia. He has other offers from Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU, West Virginia, and Georgia Tech, among others.

Can the Hokies land Lewis?

Virginia Tech currently has one class of 2027 commit and that is three star defensive lineman Alexander Taylor.

Another player to watch

Another player who named the Hokies among their top schools was four-star quarterback Andre Adams, who is set to commit to his school of choice on April 11th. Virginia Tech is one of his six finalists, along with Colorado, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida State, and Oregon.

Momentum is starting to build for the Hokies when it comes to their 2027 class and they had a big recruiting weekend just recently. Big moves are being made for some of the top prospects in the state of Virginia and around the country, which should lead to a big spring and summer on the recruiting trail.

One of the appeals of hiring Franklin was his recruiting acemen that he displayed at Penn State, where he regularly brought in top ten classes and some of the best players in the country, like Micah Parsons, Saquon Barkley, and others. Miami has been the recruiting king in the ACC since Mario Cristobal took over, but Virginia Tech has arrived to cut into that talent acquisition and make themselves more competitive.