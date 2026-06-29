Virginia Tech Picks Up In-State Commitment From '27 Three-Star Tyson Washington

Virginia Tech football picked up another commitment in its growing Class of 2027, adding in-state athlete Tyson Washington. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder, currently attends The St. James Academy in Springfield, Va.. He was a two-way player under defensive coordinator Jeffrey Overton Sr. — the father of current Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. — lining up at multiple defensive spots and wide receiver. Washington spent a year apiece at Freedom High School and Hayfield High School before going to St. James.

Washington is the fifth in-state recruit of the 2027 class, joining three-star wide receiver Demarcus Brown, four-star tight end Sam Faniel, three-star wide receiver Cam Wade and four-star offensive tackle Junior Saunders.

247Sports currently rates Washington as the No. 63 athlete in the class and the No. 17 Class of 2027 recruit in the state of Virginia.

On3/Rivals rates him as the No. 40 linebacker in the class and the No. 11 player in Virginia, with the Rivals Industry rankings putting him as the No. 1,179 player in the 2027 class.

Washington likely projects out to a star position or an outside linebacker. Per 247Sports' Amber Marie, Washington took snaps as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker.

As a junior, Washington was given a 2025 All-Metro Honorable Mention by The Washington Post.

Washington received 18 offers, per 247Sports, and he took six total visits to four schools: Virginia Tech (June 19), Syracuse (May 29), Penn State (June 5) and Virginia (June 11). Here's a list of his full offers:

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

Delaware State

East Carolina

James Madison

Marshall

Maryland

Michigan State

NC State

Penn State

Rutgers

South Florida

Syracuse

UConn

Virginia

Virginia Tech (committed)

Wake Forest

West Virginia

With Washington's commitment — the 26th of Virginia Tech's 2027 class — the Hokies now rank No. 12 on 247Sports' team rankings and No. 19 on On3's.

Here's the full updated list of all of Virginia Tech's 2026 commitments, with national, state and position rankings taken from 247Sports' site-specific ratings.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/101/23) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/100/21) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/27/10) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (NA/30/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/45/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/30/20) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/81/21) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/65/98) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/53/8) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/38/37) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/35/11) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (75/6/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/28/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (169/9/8) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (93/4/4) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/39/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★★ (142/20/9) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/84/13) (committed June 7) cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/46/54) (committed June 7) offensive tackle Junior Saunders (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/34/7) (committed June 7) defensive back/athlete Semaj Dozier (N.J.) — ★★★ (NA/43/20) (committed June 10) safety Turmarian Moreland — ★★★ (NA/31/42) (committed June 12) linebacker Amarri Irvin — ★★★ (NA/29/31) (committed June 15) linebacker (athlete) Tyson Washington — ★★★ (NA/63/17) (committed June 28)