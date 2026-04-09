Virginia Tech Predicted To Beat Out Multiple SEC and ACC Schools For 2027 RB Recruit

Spring is one of the busiest times for a college football program. Spring football is rolling along, the first one under head coach James Franklin, but recruiting is also starting to heat up.

With the early signing period in December and in season commitments becoming more rare, spring and summer are when the majority of power conferences recruiting classes take shape and that is no different for the Hokies. They currently have two three-star defensive linemen committed, but there is plenty more to come, perhaps from one of Virginia Tech's top targets at the running back position.

Yesterday, three-star running back Tai Phillips picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land in Blacksburg.

Another one🔮



Have placed a Crystal Ball pick in favor of Virginia Tech for Columbia (S.C.) RB Tai Phillips



60% OFF with code KOLBY: https://t.co/D0hSjKAOsB pic.twitter.com/EXSrx6izj4 — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) April 8, 2026

This is the second crystal ball prediction for a prospect to land with the Hokies since yesterday, with three star EDGE Xavier Perkins also being predicted to land with Virginia Tech.

Looking at the prospect

Phillips (5'11 180 LBS) is an intriguing running back prospect who plays at Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina, and is rated as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, ranking as the No. 754 player in the country, the No. 57 running back in the country, and the No. 15 player in the state of South Carolina. He holds other offers from NC State, Alabama, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, and Ohio State, among others.

Per 247 Spots director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Phillips finished the 2024 season with 86 carries for 880 yards (10.2 YPC) and 11 TD in 12 games and played his junior year at Fayetteville (N.C.) Cape Fear where he carried the ball 116 times for (7.9 YPC) and 919 yards (7.9 YPC) and 12 TD in 7 games.

He transferred to Irmo High School ahead of this upcoming season and is set to have a huge senior season

Right now, Virginia Tech's class ranks 15th in the ACC and 59th overall in the country, but it is very early in the process and the Hokies only have two commitments.

It is going to be fascinating to see how Franklin's first class comes together. Aside from Miami, there is not a recruiting powerhouse in the ACC and Virginia Tech could become one of the recruiting powers in the ACC. Franklin did wonders with last year's recruiting class and now he gets a full year to pull in new talent to Blacksburg.

Keep a close eye on this recruitment going forward.