Two Breakout Candidates for Virginia Tech Football in 2026

After a disappointing 2025 season, Virginia Tech enters 2026 with a revamped roster, a new coaching staff led by James Franklin, and no shortage of opportunities for emerging players to seize larger roles. The Hokies added talent through the transfer portal, but several returning players are positioned to take the biggest leaps this fall. I think these three Hokies have the potential to become household names in Blacksburg by season's end.

No. 1: Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back

Overton Jr. had a mini-breakout last season. Entering eight games in after a knee injury sustained in 2024 bowl prep, the then-true freshman amassed 146 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. His first touchdown came as a 38-yard house call against Miami on Nov. 22.

The reason why I'm putting Overton Jr. as a likely breakout comes in two parts: First comes the natural evolution. 2026 will mark Overton's first full year at the collegiate level, and the early-season slate offers ample opportunity for the back to showcase his array of talents.

And the second: Overton Jr. has put on significant weight. Last year, Overton Jr. clocked in at 178 pounds, and this year, that total is up to 205 pounds, per his roster page.

That added weight, as long as it comes in muscle, helps tremendously, whether that's fighting through contact as a ball carrier, holding up in pass protection or creating more yards after contact. If the extra weight translates without sacrificing his speed and explosiveness, Overton Jr. could be in line for a much larger role in Virginia Tech's offense this fall.

No. 2: Luke Reynolds - Tight End

Reynolds paced all receivers during Virginia Tech's spring game on April 18, offering an early glimpse of the role he could play in the Hokies' offense this fall. The junior tight end arrived from Penn State after recording 369 receiving yards across two seasons with the Nittany Lions. With Virginia Tech expected to feature its tight ends prominently in the passing game, Reynolds could become one of the offense's most reliable targets.

The Hokies have experience returning in the group — highlighted by the returning production of Benji Gosnell and Ja'Ricous Hairston — but Reynolds' combination of experience, athleticism and receiving ability makes him a strong candidate to emerge as the unit's centerpiece. If Virginia Tech's offense takes a step forward and competes near the top of the ACC, Reynolds has the potential to earn All-ACC consideration by season's end.