Virginia Tech Recruiting: 2026 IOL Desmond Green Sets Official Visit Date With Hokies
The Hokies have just added another official visitor to their class of 2026 prospect list. 2026 IOL Desmond Green reported to Sam Spiegelman from Rivals that he will be visiting the Hokies from April 11th-13th.
Green is a highly talented interior offensive lineman who plays at Timberland High School in Saint Stephen (SC) and has offers from Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and many others. As time goes on, the 6'4 330 LBS interior offensive lineman will likely get more schools to show more interest with time.
Desmond Green is visiting during the Spring Game alongside fellow four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray.
The Hokies have been doing a really good job recruiting in the class of 2026 and have already gotten a commitment from four star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who decided to commit to the Hokies during the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Let's take a look at what are own Jackson Caudell had to say about Warren's commitment:
"Virginia Tech was trending to land 2026 four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren and during the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game, Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech. According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina."
Adding Green to this strong recruiting class for the Hokies in 2026 will only continue to make the Hokies better. Let's take a look at some of the Hokies official visitors that they've announced so far for the 2026 season according to our own Jackson Caudell.
Official Visitors Announced
1. LB Mathieu Kanu (Patriot High School, VA)
Kanu is a talented linebacker who plays at Patriot High School in (VA) and holds offers from Penn State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Michigan, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. His official visit with the Hokies is set for June 20th-22nd.
2. Four-Star WR Travis Johnson (Oscar Smith High School, VA)
One of the top players in the state of Virginia is going to be in Blacksburg for an official visit from June 20th to 22nd. He is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 124 player in the country, No. 16 wide receiver in the country, and No. 3 player in the state of Virginia.
3. OL Adrian Hamilton (St. Johns High School, MD)
2026 OL Adrian Hamilton (6'3, 270 LBS) has set his official visit to Virginia Tech from June 20th-22nd
4. Five Star OL Darius Gray (St. Christopher's High School, VA)
This is going to be perhaps the biggest visit of the summer. Gray is a five star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 25 player in the country, No. 2 IOL, and No. 2 player in the state of Virginia. His official visit is going to be earlier than the player previously mentioned, as he will be on his official visit on April 11th-13th.
5. 2026 LB Joshua Pittman (Kings Fork HS, VA)
Pittman is going to be on his official visit from May 30th-June 1st. The 6'3 210 LBS player also has offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Michigan State, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.
6. Three Star WR Jayden Kitchens (Riverdale Baptist HS, MD)
Kitchens is a 6'2 190 WR prospect who ranks as a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 623 player in the country, the No. 94 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Maryland. He holds other offers from Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wisconsin, among others. He will be on his official visit from June 6th-8th.
7. 2026 ATH Amare Gough (Thomas Jefferson HS, MD)
Gough is a 6'1 175 LBS athlete who plays at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond (VA) and holds other offers from Indiana, Syracuse, Boston College, Wake Forest, and West Virginia. He is going to be taking an official visit to Blacksburg from June 20th-22nd, shortly after he takes
his official visit to Virginia (June 5th-8th).
8. 2026 Three-Star EDGE Keysaun Eleazer (Southeast Raleigh HS, NC)
According to the 247Sports Composite, Eleazer ranks as the No. 415 player in the country, the No. 32 edge player in the country, and the No. 20 player in the state of North Carolina. He is very athletic and still needs to fill out his frame, but the talent is obvious and this is going to be a recruitment to watch.
