Virginia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star Target Decommits From Rival School
In the ever-changing landscape of college basketball, there's more transfer portals than what meets the eye. The transfer portal opens after the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but new transfer opportunities can arise during a head coaching change, like a firing, resignment, etc.
One of those portals opened up just eighteen days before the season tipped off, as longtime Virginia head coach Tony Bennett announced his retirement from coaching basketball at just 55 years old.
Virginia Cavalier basketball senior guard Jalen Warley was the first Virginia player to enter this portal, as he will redshirt during the 2024-2025 season as he prepares his search for a new school. Warley previously transferred in from Florida State, and will consider returning to Virginia in his college search.
Before Warley's commitment to Virginia, he narrowed his final list of schools to six, a list which included the Virginia Tech Hokies. Warley's final six schools were Virginia, Clemson, Miami, Tennessee, Villanova, and Virginia Tech.
Warley is an extremely strong exterior defender and would bring a significant addition to the Hokies' backcourt. In his third season at Florida State, he averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. He's an above average playmaker at 6'7", and he takes care of the ball well on offense.
Warley has some room to improve athletically and from beyond the arc, but Mike Young would be elated to have an elite top-50 prospect like Jalen Warley in Blacksburg.
Here's some draft notes on Warley from NBA Draft Room:
- "A big guard with good passing instincts and feel for the game. Came in as a big time recruit but has had an up and down college career so far.
- He has plenty of upside to grow into but it’s taking some time.
- Isn’t much of an outside shooter and will have to improve in this area to make it to the next level.
- A solid defender who can guard three positions."
