Virginia Tech Recruiting: Which 2025 Hokies Commits are Playing This Weekend?
Micah Matthews, Four-Star Athlete, Turner Ashby High School, Virginia
Virginia Tech's highest rated commit in the class of 2025 will hope to continue Turner Ashby’s undefeated season against Broadway High School. Matthews is one of the best overall athletes in the country, and will play baseball and football at the collegiate level.
Shamarius Peterkin, Four-Star Wide Receiver, Mount Tabor High School, North Carolina
The #12 team in North Carolina, Mount Tabor, is lead by Shamarius Peterkin at wide receiver, and Peterkin will look to dominate against Davie High School on Friday, a top-100 team in the state of North Carolina.
Brett Clatterbaugh, Four-Star Linebacker, Eastern View High School, Virginia
Clatterbaugh and Eastern View High School are set for a matchup against James Monroe on Thursday. The Eastern View Eagles hold a 3-2 record after a 38-21 loss last week against North Stafford. Clatterbaugh committed to Virginia Tech early, making his commitment in March of 2024.
Sheldon Robinson, Three-Star Safety, Woodberry Forest High School, Virginia
Woodberry Forest, the #3 ranked team in Virginia, hasn’t played a game since September 21st, but will continue their season this Friday against St. Christopher’s.
Christian Evans, Three-Star, Stone Bridge High School, Virginia
The Stone Bridge Bulldogs just picked up their first win of the season, and will not be playing this Friday.
Carter Stallard, Three-Star Interior Offensive Lineman, Christiansburg High School, Virginia
Stallard and the Blue Demons are tasked with a rivalry game against Blacksburg High School on Friday.
Jayden Anderson & Knahlij Harrell & Zeke Chinwike, Three-Stars, Green Run High School, Virginia
The Green Run to Virginia Tech pipeline is very much alive. Athlete Jayden Anderson, cornerback Knahlij Harrell, and edge rusher Zeke Chinwike all committed to play at Virginia Tech in 2024. Green Run will not play this Friday, but will look to continue their undefeated season next week against Bayside High School.
Jeff Overton, Three-Star Running Back, Hayfield Secondary School, Virginia
Overton is listed at 5-foot-10.5, and committed to the Hokies on June 28th. Overton and the Hawks have been running through teams, averaging over 63 points per game. Hayfield will not play on Friday, the 11th, but will face off against Mount Vernon High School the week afterwards.
Kelden Ryan, Three-Star Quarterback, DeSoto High School, Texas
Leading up to the 2024 season, the DeSoto Eagles were ranked #5 in the country by Maxpreps, and #2 in the state of Texas. Ryan enters his first year with the Eagles, and is hoping to lead DeSoto to another state championship. Ryan is a dual-threat quarterback who brings plenty of talent and intelligence to the position. He'll face his biggest challenge this Friday against the #1 ranked team in the state of Texas, and the #4 ranked team in the country, the Duncanville Panthers.
AJ Brand, Three-Star Quarterback, Irmo High School, South Carolina
Irmo, the #5 ranked team in the state of South Carolina is led by Virginia Tech commit AJ Brand at the quarterback position. Brand has led Irmo to an undefeated season so far, passing for fourteen touchdowns, rushing for nine, and only throwing one interception. Irmo faces off against River Bluff High School on October 11th, in a top-twenty showdown of South Carolina teams.
Nathaniel Wright, Three-Star Interior Offensive Lineman, Forest Park High School, Virginia
Wright and the Forest Park Bruins will not play this Friday, but are gearing up to Gar-Field High School next week, a top-60 team in the State of Virginia.
Noah Chambers, Three-Star Linebacker, DeMatha Catholic High School, Maryland
Chambers is a leader on DeMatha’s team, which is top-three in the state of Maryland according to Maxpreps’ rankings. The Stags will play Gonzaga High School on Saturday at 2:00 PM eastern time.
Sherrod Henderson, Three-Star Edge Rusher, Heide Trask High School, North Carolina
Henderson and Heide Trask High School suffered a demoralizing 52-0 loss against Whiteville High School in their last game. Heide Trask is expected to bounce back this week against the 2-5 East Bladen Eagles.
Luke Stuewe, Three-Star Athlete, Avon Lake High School, Ohio
Stuewe, the lone Hokies commitment from the State of Ohio, will play against the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs on Friday in a conference matchup that could determine who wins the Southwestern Conference this year.