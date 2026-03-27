Virginia Tech's 2027 Recruiting Big Board: Who are the Top Prospects The Hokies Could Land?

Coming off of a top-30 class where Virginia Tech Head Coach James Franklin landed a total of eight blue-chip prospects in two weeks, Virginia Tech is looking forward to a promising 2027 recruiting class, where Franklin will have an entire recruiting cycle to bring in a recruiting class for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech already has one commit this season, coming from Baltimore native Alexander Taylor. Numbers depend on a lot of things year-to-year, but a team is typically going to bring in somewhere from 17-20 recruits.

Below is a list of 5 potential targets for Virginia Tech's 2027 class and a brief breakdown of how the Hokies stand in their recruiting process.

No. 1 — Virginia Forest OT Junior Saunders:

The Hokies stand very well with Saunders right now. The Hokies have made it very clear that they want to aggressively target the offensive line out of the high school ranks, and a top-10 in-state prospect fits that bill.

Saunders is rated as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and the No. 339 player in the country.

No. 2 — Maryland DL Xzavier Whittington:

Much like Saunders, the Hokies are standing well with Whittington. Already adding one defensive lineman in the class, the Hokies will be looking to quickly add another one and stack up size in the trenches, and Whittington would help that case.

Whittington is a three star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and the No, 881 ranked player in the country.

No. 3 — Virginia OT Carter Jones:

Another offensive tackle with a more filled out frame, Carter Jones stands at 6-6 and 290 pounds finishing up his junior year of high school.

One of the top players in Virginia - Poquoson OL @carterjonesfb - was back at Virginia Tech yesterday.



And the message from James Franklin couldn’t have been clearer (VIP)@VTScoop247 https://t.co/WiMYebfmi9 — EvanGWatkins247 (@EvanGWatkins247) January 18, 2026

Jones is ranked as the No. 411 player in the country and is seen as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He has two crystal ball predictions to land with Clemson so keep an eye on the Tigers.

No. 4: Utah LB Broncs Baker

Ranked as a top eight player in the state of Utah, Broncs Baker is a prototypical inside linebacker from Tooele, Utah. Baker is scheduled to commit on April 10th, about two weeks from today. Virginia Tech is among his final six, which also includes Michigan, West Virginia, Washington State, Boise State and Oregon State.

Baker is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 881 player in the country.

No. 5: Ohio Safety Tristin Hughes

Tristin Hughes was in Blacksburg for an unofficial visit on March 21st, and decided to wait just five days to schedule his commitment date for April 2nd, about a week from today and just over two weeks from his visit.

His top six includes Kentucky, Michigan, Purdue, Miami and Auburn, along with Virginia Tech.

He also has an official visit scheduled with the Hokies on the 29th of May, right when the college football commitment window generally floods open for the upcoming class.

Hughes is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and is considered the No. 326 player in the country.