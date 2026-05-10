Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Decide Amad Future; Liverpool’s Shock Estevao Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Éderson has been increasingly linked with Man Utd. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincão. (Source: El Nacional)

Potentially departing Chelsea could be another winger, Estêvão. Liverpool have set their sights on the Brazilian as their preferred replacement for the departing Mohamed Salah. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester United have reached an agreement over personal terms with Atalanta midfielder Éderson, who is open to moving to Old Trafford this summer. (Source: Sébastien Vidal)

Sporting CP are prepared to demand full payment of left back Maxi Araújo’s $94 million (€80 million, £69 million) release clause amid interest from Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur. All three clubs have spoken with the defender’s agent. (Source: A BOLA)

Man Utd director Jason Wilcox has held meetings with officials from Nottingham Forest and Leicester City. Foxes winger Jeremy Monga is believed to be on their radar. (Source: Roundtable)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is now interested in a move to Liverpool, whose pursuit of the Frenchman is growing with each passing day. (Source: Le10Sport)

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are chasing Lens center back Samson Baidoo, with a bidding war raising his price tag beyond the reach of fellow suitors Juventus. (Source: TuttoJuve)

West Ham United are confident that they will be able to fend off Man Utd’s interest in left back El Hadji Malick Diouf by demanding an enormous fee. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham all want Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento. The teams that miss out on the Englishman’s signature are expected to turn their attention to Roma’s Wesley. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Bologna are concerned by Chelsea’s interest in winger Jonathan Rowe, who could be tempted by a return to England if the Blues make a bid of around $45 million (€38 million, £33 million). (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa are not expected to pursue a permanent deal for on-loan midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus. (Source: Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Man Utd are both rivaling Atlético Madrid for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, with Crystal Palace also ambitious suitors. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso could be made available for transfer this summer, piquing the interest of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are one of four Premier League teams to have expressed an interest in Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, who could leave the Emirates permanently when he returns from loan with Marseille. (Source: Mark Brus)

Chelsea are looking to sign AC Milan center back Strahinja Pavlović. While Milan do not want to sell, the Blues could try and use their interest in French defender Benoît Badiashile to their advantage. (Source: Calciomercato)

Man Utd have laughed off suggestions they could listen to offers for young winger Amad Diallo in the face of interest from former loan team Sunderland. (Source: TEAMtalk)

If West Ham are relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United expect to move to the front of the queue to sign Chelsea center back Axel Disasi after his impressive loan spell with the Hammers. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers at Barcelona. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcelona have reignited their push to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. (Source: Fichajes)

Regardless of what happens with Marcus Rashford, Barcelona will look for an exit for young winger Roony Bardghji. A loan would be preferable but a permanent sale could be considered if the right offer arrives. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are ready to block an exit for midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni despite his recent off-field controversy. Man Utd are “in love” with the Frenchman but will not be allowed to pursue a deal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

The priority for Real Madrid this summer will not be big-name signings, but rather restoring the culture that appears to have disappeared from the locker room this season. (Source: AS)

Agent Pini Zahavi is pushing Barcelona to explore a deal for Tottenham center back Luka Vušković, even though manager Hansi Flick does not see the defender as a priority. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS