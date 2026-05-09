Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Receive $140 Million Gravenberch Bid; Fernandez’s Real Madrid Ultimatum

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Aurélien Tchouaméni has been tipped to move on. | Miguel Riopa/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United’s pursuit of Aurélien Tchouaméni has been complicated by increased interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The Real Madrid midfielder’s future in the Spanish capital has come under immense scrutiny since his widely publicized fight with teammate Federico Valverde. (Source: Fichajes)

In an intriguing twist, Enzo Fernández is expected to rule out a move to Real Madrid should the Spanish giants hire José Mourinho as manager given a decided lack of faith in the Portuguese coach. This will be a boost to Manchester City and Arsenal, who have also been linked with the wantaway Chelsea midfielder. (Source: El Nacional)

In an attempt to fill that Fernández-shaped hole, Chelsea are plotting an audacious approach for Arsenal’s academy gem Ethan Nwaneri. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Tijjani Reijnders’s Manchester City future is clouded in uncertainty. Amid interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa are also thought to have entered the race for the Dutch midfielder, with an offer of $82.4 million (£60.5 million, €70 million) in the works. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal’s pursuit of PSG’s fleet-footed forward Bradley Barcola is set to be challenged by Bayern Munich. Liverpool and Barcelona are also sniffing around the winger. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Atlético Madrid’s decision to step away from a $53 million (£38.9 million, €45 million) deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson is a major boost for Manchester United, who are keen on the experienced Brazilian. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have added FC Midtjylland center back Ousmane Diao to a list of potential summer recruits. The Reds’ attempts to bolster the middle of defense will be challenged by their Premier League rivals Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Arne Slot’s dethroned Premier League champions are also interested in RB Leipzig’s towering, 19-year-old midfielder Assan Ouédraogo. There is talk of an offer in the region of $47.1 million (£34.6 million, €40 million) being prepared. (Source: BILD)

Manchester United are one of several clubs linked with Elche’s impressive Austrian center back David Affengruber. The Italian duo of Juventus and AC Milan have also been credited with interest. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf is also on Manchester United’s defensive shopping list this summer. The Hammers’ potential relegation could make an a deal far more affordable for the Red Devils. (Source: Football Insider)

Not content with an approach for Anthony Gordon, Bayern Munich are also interested in his Newcastle teammate Tino Livramento. The German champions are confident that the club’s rich prestige will be enough to convince the fullback, who is already thought to have been the subject of a $76.5 million (£56.2 million, €65 million) offer from Manchester City. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle have opened up a line of communication with Juventus for their goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who is also admired by Liverpool and Tottenham. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

La Liga

Lewandowski’s Barcelona career could be nearing its end. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

As both Valverde and Tchouaméni threaten to have their Real Madrid careers brought to an abrupt halt after a very public falling out, the Spanish giants have identified Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch as the ideal replacement. Madrid are preparing an eye-watering offer of $141.3 million (£103.8 million, €120 million) for the Netherlands international. (Source: Fichajes)

Madrid would accept an offer as low as $70.7 million (£51.9 million, €60 million) for Tchouaméni in an attempt to pave the way for the acquisition of Manchester City’s Rodri. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are yet to present Robert Lewandowski with a formal contract offer, ensuring that the Poland international is expected to move on to MLS this summer. Chicago Fire are thought to be leading the race for his signature. (Source: Cadena SER)

In the expected event of Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Díaz’s departures, Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man shortlist of right wing options; Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco or Borussia Dortmund speedster Karim Adeyemi. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite repeated rumored interest from the likes of PSG, Barcelona have deemed Gavi to be an unsellable asset this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS