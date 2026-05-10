Who Could Be The Next Prospect To Join Virginia Tech's 2027 Recruiting Class?

Virginia Tech Football is on a roll right now on the recruiting trail and hopes to at least finish with back-to-back top-25 classes to start the James Franklin era. After putting together a class that finished as one of the ACC's best in just a matter of weeks once he was hired, Franklin is now getting to put together a class over the course of a full cycle, and the Hokies are already trending in the right direction.

Virginia Tech is up to 11 commitments in its 2027 class and overall, the class ranks 18th in the country and 3rd in the ACC, behind Miami and Louisville. Their average recruit rating of 88.27 is 5th in the ACC, but two teams, Georgia Tech and SMU, only have two and four commitments respectively. Virginia Tech is not only getting commitments to rise in the rankings, but they are getting good quality in this class as well.

With Virginia Tech continuing to trend up, and already getting three commitments this months, who could be the next commitment for the Hokies?

QB1 Incoming?

Arguably the top target on the board for Franklin and the Hokies, four-star quarterback and top 100 prospect Peter Bourque is going to make his commitment this week, and Virginia Tech is hoping that they can beat out Georgia and Penn State for his pledge.

It appears that the Hokies are in a good position, though with a little less than a week to go, anything can happen in the world of college football recruiting. Georgia is still one of the top recruiting powerhouses in the country and does not have a quarterback commitment in their 2027 class as of today.

Bourque would not only be the highest rated commitment of the class for the Hokies, but this would easily be the biggest win of the Franklin era so far and would signal that the Hokies are going to be a recruiting power under Franklin.

According to 247Sports, Bourque is the No. 80 overall player in the country, the No. 7 quarterback in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Massachusetts. The 6'4 220 LBS quarterback plays his high school football at Tabor Academy in Marion, MA.

Where would the Hokies class be ranked if Bourque commits?

If, and I want to stress if whenever I talk about high school recruiting, the Hokies were to land Bourque, they would leap up to No. 12 in the 247Sports rankings and would jump Louisville for the No. 2 class in the ACC. They would also be closing in on Miami for the No. 1 class in the ACC as well, though the Hurricanes have a lot of high-end targets still on the board for the rest of their class.

Virginia Tech has been making waves in high school recruiting over the past couple of weeks and they could be set to add more to their class in the coming days, weeks and months. Summer is a huge month for recruiting and official visits are going to be taking place. Franklin has Virginia Tech positioned to be one of the most talked about teams in the country this summer.