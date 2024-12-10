All Hokies

REPORT: Big Ten Transfer Quarterback Setting Up Visit to Virginia Tech

He will reportedly move closer to visiting Blacksburg

RJ Schafer

Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; The Virginia Tech Hokies runs onto the field during “Enter Sandman” before playing against the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
West Lafayette, Ind. -- Purdue transfer quarterback Ryan Browne has reportedly worked on setting up a visit with Virginia Tech after receiving plenty of interest in the transfer portal. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported on Monday afternoon that Browne is working on setting up visits with Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri, UCF, and Louisville.

Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and UCF, teams reportedly tied to Browne, all signed a quarterback in the 2024 transfer cycle. Louisville was the only team rumored to have a connection to Browne that did not bring in a transfer last year.

Ryan Browne would be a welcomed addition to any of these teams. Browne had an elite performance this year in Purdue's 50-49 loss against No. 20 Illinois. He threw for 297 passing yards on 18 completions and 26 passing attempts. He threw for three touchdowns and added 118 rushing yards on the ground. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry despite rushing for a total of 0 yards on 5 rushes prior to that game.

After that game, Purdue relied on Hudson Card at quarterback despite Browne's impressive performance against a top-25 team.

Despite Kyron Drones starting, Brent Pry has shown that he likes to add veteran quarterbacks from the portal. Last year, Virginia Tech signed UCLA transfer and former Kent State Golden Flash Collin Schlee.

Virginia Tech has not yet received any commitments in the 2025 transfer portal cycle. Last year, Virginia Tech received transfers from Oklahoma, Alabama, and Miami. Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles arguably made the biggest impact. Peebles received First-Team All-ACC Honors after recording three sacks this season at Virginia Tech.

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.