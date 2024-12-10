REPORT: Big Ten Transfer Quarterback Setting Up Visit to Virginia Tech
West Lafayette, Ind. -- Purdue transfer quarterback Ryan Browne has reportedly worked on setting up a visit with Virginia Tech after receiving plenty of interest in the transfer portal. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported on Monday afternoon that Browne is working on setting up visits with Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri, UCF, and Louisville.
Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and UCF, teams reportedly tied to Browne, all signed a quarterback in the 2024 transfer cycle. Louisville was the only team rumored to have a connection to Browne that did not bring in a transfer last year.
Ryan Browne would be a welcomed addition to any of these teams. Browne had an elite performance this year in Purdue's 50-49 loss against No. 20 Illinois. He threw for 297 passing yards on 18 completions and 26 passing attempts. He threw for three touchdowns and added 118 rushing yards on the ground. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry despite rushing for a total of 0 yards on 5 rushes prior to that game.
After that game, Purdue relied on Hudson Card at quarterback despite Browne's impressive performance against a top-25 team.
Despite Kyron Drones starting, Brent Pry has shown that he likes to add veteran quarterbacks from the portal. Last year, Virginia Tech signed UCLA transfer and former Kent State Golden Flash Collin Schlee.
Virginia Tech has not yet received any commitments in the 2025 transfer portal cycle. Last year, Virginia Tech received transfers from Oklahoma, Alabama, and Miami. Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles arguably made the biggest impact. Peebles received First-Team All-ACC Honors after recording three sacks this season at Virginia Tech.
