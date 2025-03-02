Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: Where are the Hokies heading into the final week?
As Sunday wraps up two action-packed days of ACC basketball, it’s time to see where the Hokies stand in the conference with two matchups remaining.
Virginia Tech has split its last 10 games evenly, positioning itself in ninth place at the time of writing. That spot is crucial, as it secures the final first-round bye in the ACC Tournament.
While there’s too much action left to predict the Hokies’ final placement, a look at their last 10 games offers insight into their recent form.
Three of Tech’s last five losses have come against higher-ranked ACC opponents. Clemson handed the Hokies a 72-57 defeat, SMU edged them 81-75, and No. 19 Louisville escaped Cassell Coliseum with a 71-66 win.
Clemson and Boston College—an outlier 54-36 loss—were the only teams in this stretch to beat Tech by double digits.
That suggests the Hokies can keep pace with stronger teams. Against both SMU and Louisville, Tech was within five points at the four-minute mark.
The remaining loss in this stretch was a 73-70 heartbreaker to archrival Virginia. Tech had two chances to tie in the final minute but missed both opportunities.
On the flip side, the Hokies’ five wins highlight their ability to deliver on the road. Four of those five victories came away from home, improving their ACC road record to 5-4.
Tech now faces a tough closing stretch, hosting North Carolina before traveling to South Carolina to meet Clemson.
With both the Tar Heels and Tigers ahead of the Hokies in the standings, the final week of conference play could bring further shakeups before tournament seeding is finalized.
Tech will boast a 3-6 record at home, when they welcome in UNC, and Clemson's 8-1 home record places second in the league, meaning the chances of Mike Young's side hanging onto that vital last first-round bye, are fleeting.
