NCAA Basketball NET Rankings: Virginia Tech Sees Modest Move Up After Their Win Over Syracuse
Virginia Tech battled back from a double-digit deficit yesterday to get an important win over Syracuse and keep their hopes of a 1st round bye in the ACC Tournament alive. The win moved Virginai Tech to 8-10 in conference play and 13-16 overall. They close with tough games against North Carolina and Clemson, but the Hokies are playing pretty well down the stretch, outside of a loss to Boston College.
How did the game yesterday affect the Hokies NET ranking? Not much due to Syracuse not being a highly-rated team, but it did move up. The NET Ranking for Virginia Tech moved from 157th to 154th. Virginia Tech is 0-4 vs Quad 1 teams, 4-9 vs Quad 2 teams, 3-2 vs Quad 3 teams, and 6-12 vs Quad 4 teams.
For a refresher, here is how the NCAA calculates NET Ranking:
"The 2024-25 men's basketball season marks the seventh season of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 season as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. In May 2020, the NCAA announced there will be changes made to the NCAA Evaluation Tool to increase accuracy and simplify it by reducing a five-component metric to just two.
The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), which is a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home."
ACC Standings (3/2)- Standings via ESPN
1. Duke (17-1 ACC, 26-3 Overall)
2. Louisville (16-2, 23-6)
3. Clemson (16-2, 24-5)
4. Wake Forest (12-6, 20-9)
5. SMU (12-6, 21-8)
6. North Carolina (12-6, 19-11)
7. Stanford (11-7, 19-10)
8. Georgia Tech (9-9, 13-14)
9. Virginia Tech (8-10, 13-16)
10. Florida State (7-11, 16-13)
11. Virginia (7-11, 14-15)
12. Pittsburgh (7-11, 16-13)
13. Syracuse (6-12, 12-17)
14. Cal (6-12, 13-16)
15. Notre Dame (6-12, 12-17)
16. NC State (4-14, 11-18)
17. Boston College (4-14, 12-17)
18. Miami (2-16, 6-23)
ACC Tournament Bracket (As of 3/2)
First Round (Tuesday, March 11th)
Game 1: No. 12 Pitt vs No. 13 Syracuse (2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 2: No. 10 Florida State vs No. 15 Notre Dame (4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia vs No. 14 Cal (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Second Round (Wendesday, March 12th)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs No.9 Virginia Tech (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs Game 1 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs Game 2 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 13th)
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs Game 5 Winner (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs Game 6 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs Game 7 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Semifinals (Friday, March 14th)
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2)
Championship Game (Saturday, March 15th)
Game 12 Winner vs Game 13 Winner (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
