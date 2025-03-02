Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies win vs Clemson
1. Rose Micheaux
Rose Micheaux was dominant in the first half, scoring four baskets in the second quarter and helped lead the team with 10 points in the half. Micheaux finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds, and one block.
2. Offense Was The Answer For Both Teams
Both teams traded shots in the first half. Virginia Tech shot 49% from the field, 16-33, while Clemson shot 50% from the field, 15-30. The game was so close because of Clemson's lack of three-point shooting; they shot 1-11 from three in the first half. Clemson got better shooting from three in the second half, but it wasn't enough to close the deal as they shot 32% for the game and ultimately fell short 78-76.
3. Another Big Second Half!
Virginia Tech started the second half similarly to how it has all season, going on a 10-2 run. This was the only time the Hokies pulled away, though. The rest of the game was close, and it came down to a last-second shot from Mia Moore, which she missed, leading to a Hokies win 78-76.
4. Carys Baker Lights It Up Again!
Carys Baker had a well-rounded game today, scoring 17 points, grabbing six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Baker shot the ball well, going 5-6 from the field, 83%, 4-4 from three, 100%, and 3-4 from the free-throw line, 75%.
5. Defense And Turnovers
In the fourth quarter, the Hokies struggled defensively and with taking care of the basketball, and they nearly lost the game as a result. Carleigh Wenzel missed a layup, giving Clemson another chance at tying the game, which Mia Moore missed at the buzzer. The Hokies finished 9-9 in year one under Coach Duffy in ACC play and got a bye in the conference tournament.
Additional Links: