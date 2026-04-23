Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock To Retire June 30

Following 12 years at the helm of Virginia Tech athletics, Whit Babcock announced Thursday in a statement posted to the HokieSports website that he will be stepping away from his role as athletic director, effective June 30, 2026.

For 12 years, Whit Babcock led Virginia Tech Athletics with purpose, pride and a deep care for the people who make this place special.



Today, he announced his retirement as Director of Athletics, effective June 30, 2026.



➡️ https://t.co/8CbyceDF5l pic.twitter.com/naLsrKCh03 — HokieSports (@hokiesports) April 23, 2026

“Serving as Virginia Tech’s Director of Athletics has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Babcock said in HokieSports' press release. “For me and my family, this wasn’t just a career stop, it was my dream job and a homecoming of sorts. To return to Virginia, to serve this university, and to be part of a community that lives and breathes Hokie sports, has meant more than words can express.

“This place has given my family and me memories we’ll cherish forever. The opportunity to raise our three sons in Blacksburg, the friendships, the fans, the community, Virginia Tech is unlike anywhere else. I love it. This is Home.”

As of July 1, 2026, Babcock will serve as the athletics director emeritus, acting, in the university's words, as a "support [for] strategic planning initiatives and [providing] guidance on conference-related matters and the evolving national landscape of college athletics."

Babcock had served in the role since 2014, succeeding Jim Weaver (1997-2014). During his tenure, Virginia Tech men's basketball won the 2022 ACC championship and reached the Sweet 16 in 2019, while the women's basketball team reached the 2023 Final Four. The softball and baseball programs both reached the 2022 super regionals (final 16 in softball/baseball).

At the tail end of Babcock's tenure, the Hokies hired James Franklin as their new head coach on November 17, 2025, a decision Babcock was outwardly involved with. A search committee was appointed for the coaching search, rendering Babcock's role to one on the periphery.

Babcock oversaw two other head coaching hires for the football program during his tenure: Justin Fuente and Brent Pry. Fuente was dismissed after five-plus seasons, leaving before the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. In his tenure, the Hokies amassed a 43-31 (27-19 ACC) record.

Brent Pry was then appointed as the new head coach of the Hokies on November 30, 2021. Under his tenure, Pry compiled a 16-24 (10-13 ACC) record in three-plus years. In the 2024 season, Virginia Tech figured to be a potential player in the ACC conversation. However, the Hokies finished with a 6-7 (4-4 ACC) record, finishing eighth in the league and sustaining five one-score losses.

Pry was subsequently fired in 2025 following a 0-3 start, the Hokies' first since the 1987 season. Franklin stated in the press release that without Babcock, he would not be at Virginia Tech, succeeding Pry.

"Simply put, I wouldn’t be at Virginia Tech without Whit,” Franklin said. “The role he played in recruiting me, along with the way he engaged with my agent, was instrumental in my decision to come here. From the very beginning, he and the search committee presented a clear, aggressive vision for the future of Virginia Tech football, and that alignment made a significant impression on me."

Babcock's looming departure comes as the latest in a series of moves. University president Tim Sands announced on April 9 that he would be stepping down from the role after 12 years of serving as the president of the university.

Babcock was involved in the cash injection to the athletics department, which is slated to be $229 million over the next four fiscal years.

Under Babcock, Virginia Tech football has not eclipsed the seven-win mark since the 2019 season. The Hokies finished below .500 in football in five of the last six seasons, with 2025's mark (.250, 3-9) the lowest since the 1992 season.

[Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated when necessary.]