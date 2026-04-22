A’s vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

An AL West series finale takes place on Wednesday afternoon, as Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners look to avoid a sweep at home against the A’s.

The A’s have won back-to-back games by two or more runs, pushing the Mariners to just 10-15 in the 2026 season.

Seattle is hoping Gilbert (4.03 ERA) can get it back on track against Aaron Civale (3.54 ERA) and the first-place A’s. Yes, the A’s have the best record in the AL West, and we might as well say it now, cause there’s a good chance that doesn’t last for long.

Oddsmakers have set the Mariners as clear favorites at home, where they are 9-7 straight up in the 2026 season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this series finale on April 22.

A’s vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A’s +1.5 (-143)

Mariners -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

A’s: +159

Mariners: -194

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

A’s vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

A’s: Aaron Civale (2-1, 3.54 ERA)

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-3, 4.03 ERA)

A’s vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 22

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Mariners.TV

A’s record: 13-11

Mariners record: 10-15

A’s vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Logan Gilbert OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-127)

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why Gilbert is worth a look in this prop market:

Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert is set to make his sixth start of the 2026 season, and I’m eyeing in the prop market with the Mariners struggling out of the gate.

Seattle is just 1-4 in Gilbert’s starts this season despite the fact that he’s posted a 4.03 ERA and a 2.90 FIP.

Gilbert has at least seven strikeouts in three of his five starts, ranking in the 74th percentile in whiff percentage and the 76th percentile in strikeout percentage. His expected ERA is also down at 3.06, a sign that he’s due for some positive regression this season.

The A’s have struggled to avoid strikeouts in 2026, ranking 24th in MLB in K’s per game (9.29). That sets up well for Gilbert, who has at least five punchouts and 16 outs recorded in every single one of his starts.

I think he can shut down this A’s lineup, especially since he throws a ton of strikes. Gilbert ranks in the 92nd percentile in walk percentage, so he should pepper the zone on Wednesday afternoon.

A’s vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Mariners are nearly 2/1 favorites in this matchup, yet they’ve shown all season long that they can’t cover the run line, going 9-16 in 25 games.

So, I’m going to bet on the A’s as dogs to cover and keep this game within one run.

Civale (4.02 expected ERA) is coming off his worst start of the season – allowing five runs against the Chicago White Sox – his last time out, but he had put together 15.2 innings of three-run ball over his first three starts.

While Gilbert has better advanced numbers, the Mariners are just 1-4 when the ace is on the mound in 2026.

A big reason for that is Seattle’s offense, which ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB in runs scored, OPS and batting average (27th at just .219).

The lack of offense makes it tough to bet on Seattle to win games handily, and the Mariners have given Gilbert, four, zero, one, six and zero runs of support in his starts.

I’ll take the A’s, who are 14-10 on the run line, to at least cover in this series finale.

Pick: A’s +1.5 (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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