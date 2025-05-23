Virginia Tech Baseball: Can the Hokies Still Make NCAA Tournament Play?
Virginia Tech's baseball season was put into the hands of the NCAA selection committee after the Clemson Tigers knocked the Hokies out of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.
Tech first needed to prove itself with a confidence-boosting victory on Tuesday over the Stanford Cardinal in the opening round of action. With the Tigers' front row in the stands--Clemson carried an in-person scouting report with them into their eventual win.
Sixty-four teams will grace the NCAA tournament, with 16 hosting separate regionals. It is up to the committee to decide who will receive the 16 national seeds for the tournament. First, 32 teams will directly punch their ticket into the NCAA tournament with conference championship victories.
For the Hokies' best chance at earning an at-large bid, Tech needs every bubble team to lose if they are still battling within a conference tournament--with any underdog stories in conference play giving the committee all the more reason to kick the Hokies out of the round of 64.
Currently 54th on the national RPI index, any team lower than the Hokies proves a better chance at earning an at-large bid. Many of the teams lower than Tech will likely go on to earn a conference title.
The Hokies started ACC play with an above .500 record of 7-5. To end the month of March, the Hokies picked up a series win over No.16 Louisville before allowing Wake Forest to take the national 16-seed--just a week late for Tech to sweep the Demon Deacons, picking up the program's first road sweep since the 2021 season.
Tech has made 11 NCAA tournaments, with the most recent coming in the 2022 season, the only appearance under head coach John Szefc's tenure with the squad.
Luck will need to fall in favor of the Hokies, and playing in the second-best conference in collegiate baseball is a big addition to the team's chances to extend play.
The Hokies are one of two Power Four programs in the last three seasons to fail to achieve a winning football record, or grace the NCAA tournament for both baseball and men's basketball.
There is no public algorithm on how the committee makes their selections--so it will boil down to the infamous Selection Monday, which takes place at noon EST on May 26, for the Hokies' fate to be decided.
