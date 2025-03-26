Virginia Tech Basketball: Virginia Tech reportedly interested in South Carolina transfer
Earlier this week, South Carolina forward Nick Pringle entered the transfer portal, and since he has fielded interest from numerous power five schools, including Virginia Tech.
Pringle has been the subject of transfers in the past, leaving Wofford after one year to enter the JUCO ranks. After spending one year at Dodge City Community College, Pringle found himself playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in a team that was beginning its rise to dominance.
In Pringle's two years as a member of the Tide, he averaged just about five points and four rebounds in 68 games.
However, Pringle once again entered the portal and back to his home state, South Carolina, but this time it was to the University of South Carolina.
The Gamecocks were expected to flourish under third-year head coach Lamont Paris, yet Paris' squad finished with a bleak 12-20 (2-16) record.
Despite the team enduring a difficult season, Pringle averaged just under 10 points and six rebounds, while marking a significant tick in minutes, averaging about 25 minutes a game.
It makes a lot of since why Pringle is on the board for the Hokies, he is a relatively close to home target, and Pringle has seen both sides of college basketball, having seen a final four run, while also bottoming out in the SEC the next season.
Pringle also brings a great 6'10 frame at 220 pounds, adding a down-low presence that the Hokies desperately need.
The Hokies fall behind however, in offering Pringle immediate success. This is a Tech roster that is has already lost key players in Jaydon Young and Brandon Rechsteiner, and Pringle will be in the midst of of a side in transistion, likely making bids for the NIT at its best next season, unless some big names are brought in.
This is where sides like Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss and others that are intersted in Pringle hold a strong advatage over Pringle.
Whether the Hokies get Pringle or not, there is clear expectation from Mike Young and his squad that there must be reinforcements in the Tech frontcourt.