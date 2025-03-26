Virginia Tech Basketball: Virginia Tech reportedly interested in South Carolina transfer

South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle has heard from the following schools since going portaling, he told @LeagueRDY:



Arkansas

Ole Miss

Kansas State

Virginia Tech

USC

Missouri

Clemson

Auburn

Wake Forest

Georgetown

NC State



Pringle averaged 9.5PPG, 6.3RPG and 1.1APG this season… pic.twitter.com/QDw8CCvJFr