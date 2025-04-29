Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies gauge interest from Miami transfer

Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu has heard from these schools since going portaling, he told @LeagueRDY:



Kentucky

Texas Tech

Baylor

Pitt

Iowa

Texas

Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech

Dayton

South Florida

Vanderbilt

High Point

Ball State

Louisiana



He averaged 5.3PPG, 2.3APG, 1.9RPG and… https://t.co/nKdJR3hLzF pic.twitter.com/sgiAWt4bIU