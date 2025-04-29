Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies gauge interest from Miami transfer
Miami men's basketball player Divine Ugochukwu entered the NCAA Transfer Portal at the beginning of the month. Since then Mike Young and his revamped squad have reached out to guard.
The young Ugochukwu spent just one season at Miami started 16 games for the Hurricanes last season where he averaged about five points two rebounds and two assists. Ugochukwu finished with double-digit points three times including a career-high 15 points against FDU.
Ugochukwu has shown a number of times his playmaking ability, ranking second best in assists per game and first among freshman, all in approximately 20 minutes a game.
Miami endured a dreadful season last year as the Hurricanes finished the season 7-24 including a 3-17 mark in ACC play.
Partially through the season, longtime Miami coach Jim Larrañaga departed the program with the squad sitting at a 4-8 record. After that, assistant coach Bill Courtney took the reins, although things only worsened as the squad added just three more wins.
As it stands, Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young has brough in three new players including West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry, Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha and most recently German center Antonio Dorn.
Transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech next season. Earlier this offseason, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg, along with new general manager Nelson Hernandez.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8, 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies coach Mike Young.
