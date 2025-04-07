Virginia Tech Basketball: Jaden Schutt Announces Return to Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 Season
Jaden Schutt is returning to Virginia Tech for his third year of eligibility.
Schutt, a former four-star recruit out of high school, started with the Blue Devils before packing his bags for Blacksburg in 2024. The Yorkville, IL product was expected to be a major building block for the team's future. “I did not doubt in my mind that I wanted to be in Blacksburg," Schutt said upon arrival. "I’m just thankful Virginia Tech felt the same way."
He was an active member of the team, leading the Hokies in minutes played, three-pointers attempted, and threes made. The efficiency of those minutes remained inconsistent for the sophomore. He averaged 7.7 points, an improvement from his freshman campaign but still a tad underwhelming for fans.
Plenty of chances were generated for him through Mike Young's offense. He and Tobi Lawal were focal points for a large sum of the season. Schutt's 36.7% shooting from the field is something he'll look to improve on. Despite his inconsistencies, he still managed to have big moments.
Schutt had 11 double-digit scoring outings. His performances against Syracuse and Virginia were among some of his best showings. They highlighted how hot he can get when he's given the opportunity.
He still has plenty of development left and has a great mind to do that with Mike Young. Schutt's confidence from beyond the arch will be the biggest factor in his future. Rarely did he manage to pull himself out of shooting slumps. He was either hot that night, or he wasn't.
College basketball's best talent is known for bouncing back. Schutt's performance against NC State, where he hit some clutch free throws to seal the game, showcased this. If the flashes can become consistencies, the sky is the limit for Schutt.
The Hokies have taken some hits to their wing depth. Losing Jaydon Young hurts the team's overall production, but he took away opportunities from Schutt late in the season. Tyler Johnson's return and the acquisition of Amani Hansberry both point to a spike in productivity from the team overall. The best thing about both players for Schutt is that they don't take away from his role.
Schutt's archetype simply needs volume to succeed. Mike Young knows this and will likely make him a centerpiece on offense. Schutt will have to focus on efficiency and confidence. If he improves in both areas, he could become a lethal weapon in the Hokies' artillery.
With his return to the program confirmed via his Instagram, the Hokies look to add more pieces to the puzzle as the summer progresses.
