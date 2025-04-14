Virginia Tech Basketball: Tobi Lawal Declares for 2025 NBA Draft, Return for 2025-26 Still Possible
In a stunning announcement, Tobi Lawal announced on the Hokies' X account that he'd be undergoing the NBA Draft process this offseason.
He maintains his eligibility and loyalty to Virginia Tech, adding, "If I decide to return to college, I will be playing my final season in Blacksburg and proudly wearing the maroon and orange."
The English-born forward led the team in points, rebounds, and blocks per game. His athleticism has been accredited nationwide. Analysts and scouts have marveled at his 49.5-inch vertical alongside his mobility between the wing and the paint. His seven rebounds per game ranked 12th in the ACC. His 56% shooting from the field also ranked among the conference's best.
Lawal's game has many tools to translate to the pros. He's a presence on the glass, both offensively and defensively. He moves well off screens and creates opportunities for himself with his off-ball movement. Rarely was he put in the position to be a passer, but he showed flashes against teams like Miami, Virginia, and NC State.
Lawal is a tenacious defender. Anytime players saw that number one jersey in the paint, they steered clear of him. His recovery speed on defense is something to marvel at. He could get beat at the top of the key and make up for it immediately by chasing down the shot. Anytime the ball was left in the air for too long, there was a good chance for Lawal to send it flying into the stands.
His free-throw shooting remains a question. His 64% from the charity stripe left more on the table than he'd hoped for. However, he shot 37% from beyond the arch and looked better as the season went on. Coach Mike Young praised his growth throughout the season from three-point range by saying, “I’ve got great confidence in him. Fellas, if you had told me back in September when we kicked it off that I’d be running a play for him to shoot the ball from three, I’d give you an example that involves some ugly words. I never thought I’d do that.”
Lawal has the confidence to create shots with the ball in his hands. He showed enough potential as a shooter for NBA teams to view him as more than a project. His slender build also allows him to accelerate off-dribble efficiently and produce opportunities both under the rim and from mid-range.
The 6'8 forward was also a presence in the locker room. Lawal received various praise from coaches and players about his love for the sport and the team. As the season grew, so did his voice. He was consistently the first person to help his teammates up, both literally and emotionally.
He's got all the traits for a team to give him a chance. That's all Lawal needed in Blacksburg, and he made sure to make the most of it amidst a disappointing season. It's tough to make a call on what his decision will be. While the loss would be detrimental to the team, fans can rest assured knowing that Lawal remains loyal to the program if he decides to run it back.
