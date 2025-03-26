Who Are Some Transfer Portal Players That Make Sense For Virginia Tech?
The transfer portal is open for business and there have been a large number of Division one players have entered the portal and are looking for a new home. Virginia Tech has seen five players enter the portal (Rodney Brown Jr, Jaydon Young, Brandon Rechsteiner, Ryan Jones, and Patrick Wessler), and they have plenty of roster holes to fill heading into 2025-2026.
With so many players in the portal, who could be some good fits for Virginia Tech (listed in no particular order)?
1. Youngstown State Center Gabe Dynes
Dynes is a 7'3 center from Youngstown State and reportedly has already seen interest from the Hokies.
Dynes would give the Hokies a big presence in the paint and be a potential difference maker on the defensive end. He averaged three blocks per game this past season and while the ACC would be a big step up in competition, I think he would adjust just fine.
2. Indiana Forward Malik Reneau
Reneau is one of the top available players in the transfer portal and has also reportedly seen interest from Virginia Tech.
Now it should be noted that the level of interest from the player is unknown. Virginia Tech should be interested in a top player like Reneau, who was a multi-year starter for the Hoosiers and averaged 13.3 PPG this past season and over 15 PPG the year before. He is a career 55.5% shooter, and Virginia Tech would have to compete with a ton of the top schools in the country for Reneau. This feels like a long shot, but it is noteworthy that the Hokies are trying to get involved here.
3. Campbell Forward Colby Duggan
Duggan was a multi-year player at Campbell, starting 31 games over the past two seasons and he averaged 15.7 PPG this season and shot 34% from three. He is another player who has reportedly seen interest from Virginia Tech, along with other schools such as Wake Forest, Ohio State, and Boston College, among others. Duggan is a 6'7 forward who would bring shooting to the lineup and would be a potential impact player.
4. IPFW Guard Jalen Jackson
Jalen Jackson is one of the top guards in the transfer portal and has already reportedly seen interest from not just Virginia Tech, but others schools such as Michigan, Tennessee, Butler, and Vanderbilt. Jackson was a first-team All-Horizon point guard last year and has started 67 games in the last two seasons. Jackson averaged 19.2 PPG and 3.1 APG this year on on 48% shooting from the field and 26% from three. If the three-point shooting last year concerns you, he did shoot 41% from three the year before. Jackson would be a potential lead guard for the Hokies next season, but like the other players on this list, Virginia Tech is going to have to beat out some big-time schools to land him.
5. Georgia State Guard Zarique Nutter
Nutter is an experienced player and one that would be an instant impact kind of guy in Blacksburg. He played at Georgia State one year after transferring in from Northern Illinois and the 6'7 forward from Newark, NJ averaged 14.2 PPG for the Panthers on 50% shooting from the field and 33% from three.
Nutter is receiving a lot of interest in the portal and one of the schools that is reportedly interested is none other than Virginia Tech.
Now there are several more players in the transfer portal, but these make the most sense for Virginia Tech and they have reportedly shown interest in the players listed above. Can they land any of them? That is going to be the challenge for Mike Young and his staff.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC, and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
There has been criticism of the NIL resources that Virginia Tech has given Young to run the program, and while it is good that there seems to be a plan to increase those resources, it would be wise to wait and see what happens. This was arguably Young's least-talented team that he has had, but he has found a way to get the most out of them. This is going to be a critical offseason for this program when it comes to building a roster that is able to compete in the ACC. While Duke is the top program and both Clemson and Louisville appear to be here to stay, there is room to move up and move up quickly in the ACC if the roster is built right and more talent is brought into Blacksburg.
