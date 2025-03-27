Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Pro Day Results & First Reactions
The annual Pro Day is a day that can make or break a prospect's pro dreams.
The Hokies represented well today with a resounding 17 participants. While not every player participated in all events, there were still tons of eyes on the future NFL talent Blacksburg looks to produce. Here's how Virginia Tech's finest tested.
Bench Press
The event kicked off with strength training. The skill position group stayed around the high teens, with Ali Jennings leading receivers with 17 reps. After not doing it at the combine, Bhayshul Tuten stunned with 24 reps on the bench. This would've led the NFL Combine in his position group.
Defensive and offensive linemen stayed around the low to mid twenties, but Aeneas Peebles separated himself from the pack with 28 reps. Jordan Philips was the only defensive tackle during the combine who had more than this number.
Vertical Jump
The Hokies flapped their wings in the vertical jump.
Da'Quan Felton had a strong leap with his 35-inch vertical, an increase from the 32.5-inch jump he had at the combine. Stephen Gosnell showed off his hops with a 34.5-inch leap, but Jaylen Jones quickly upped him with his 39-inch measurement.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, however, wasn't amused as he stunned scouts with his 40-inch vertical. He improved from his previous 36.5-inch showing at Lucas Oil Stadium with a measurement that would've tied Shemar Stewart for second.
Broad Jump
The broad jump drill carried some pleasant surprises.
Dorian Strong made his first appearance of the day with hopes of improving some of his tests from Indianapolis. He improved from a 9'8" jump to a 10', but he still felt like he left more on the table. Jaylen Jones continued to stand out physically, finishing with a 10'6". Collin Schlee shocked scouts with his group leading 10'8" leap, pairing with his impressive 39.5-inch vertical.
Ali Jennings rounded off the 10-foot club with a 10' as the Hokies transitioned into speed and agility drills.
40-Yard Dash
This is where the money is made.
We saw Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane light it up at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this March. They, alongside the other combine invites, didn't participate in this drill. This gave the rest of the speed remaining on the roster time to shine.
Ali Jennings was at the top of the group. Leading up to his pro day, he said he'd been consistently running in the 4.6-4.5 range. While none of these times are as concrete as they would be at the combine, he improved from that mark by running between the high 4.40s and low 4.50s. Jaylon Jones and Collin Schlee continued their strong day by running within the same range
3-Cone Drill and Shuttle Drill
After a disappointing broad jump, Dorian Strong stood out during these agility tests.
Strong flexed the footwork that stood out on tape with two drills he didn't complete in Indianapolis. On his home turf, scouts timed between 6.60 and 6.65. If he'd run that drill with the same proficiency, he would've led the combine overall. This was far and away the fastest of the group.
He followed that up with a swift shuttle drill, with scouts clocking him within the range of 4.10 and 4.05. Even though he didn't have the start he would've hoped for, Strong undoubtedly left the day with his stock raised.
Field Testing
Collin Schlee was the lone gunslinger for the Hokies today and had his ups and downs.
The turf monster living in Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility didn't help the players' quick cuts, but Schlee still managed to do well in the middle of the field. His consistency wavered, throwing towards the sidelines. He finished off a solid outing by showing off his arm strength, going 4-5 deep downfield.
Defensively, Powell-Ryland and Peebles built off their showings physically with impressive field drills. Frenchman Wilfred Pene also looked relatively swift for his size throughout the day.