Virginia Tech Basketball: Where do the Hokies need to improve in the offseason?
For the Hokies, the 2024 season was one to forget. Head coach Mike Young's squad posted a 13-19 record, which included a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament to Cal in a double-overtime 82-73 loss to the Golden Bears.
After a season in which the Hokies mustered a winning streak of more than two games just once, there is a need for more pieces in the squad. While certain players can't quite be named as potential replacements, today we will quickly look at some key factors needed for this Tech side.
Leader
The Hokies are losing Mylyjael Poteat after three years at Tech. Poteat was a mainstay in the recent era of Mike Young. After transferring to Tech from Rice, Poteat tallied 68 games before this season and was often the host of team-bonding activities, as revealed during the Virginia Tech media day just before the season tipped off.
With the loss of Poteat, there is a gaping hole in the leadership position. Odds are that replacement will come through the portal, but if the Hokies want the minor flaws that were so common last season etched out, then Poteat needs proper replacing.
Better ball security
Since Mike Young joined the Hokies in 2019, just once was he outside the top seven in assist-to-turnover ratio. That was this year. Tech finished with a bleak 0.94 ratio, finishing second-bottom in the ACC. In last night's loss alone, Tech mustered 18 turnovers.
Point production
The Hokies are the only team in the ACC to not produce more than one player over 10 points per game in the whole conference. Virginia Tech also finished second-bottom in the ACC with just 70 points scored per game.
Ideally, that scoring comes better from down low. Tech has longed for increased size and points down low, so there can be pressure taken off the Hokies’ sharpshooters. Expect a push toward big men this spring.
As it stands, this corps of Hokie players is one of the youngest in the league. With just two graduate students departing and just four players listed on last season's roster as upperclassmen, there is certainly a lot of raw talent on this young side, meaning it is crucial for steps to be taken in the portal to balance out age with experience.
