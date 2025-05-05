Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse at Quarterback Than Last Season
The quarterback is the linchpin of any productive offense; without a strong quarterback under center, any team will fail to put up efficient numbers.
For the Hokies, there have been a number of great quarterbacks, but in recent years, there has been a decrease in the quality of the arm leading Virginia Tech.
In Kyron Drones' first season as a Hokie, he stepped in for quarterback Grant Wells. Drones went 6-5 and tallied over 2,000 yards to go with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. Drones also added five touchdowns on the ground while adding 4.9 yards per rush on an electric 818 yards on the ground.
Last season, though, as expectations were raised, the Hokies did not hit the mark. Tech managed a 6-7 record. Things started with an overtime loss to Vanderbilt and hardly improved. It took a blowout Commonwealth Clash victory to seal a trip to the Dukes Mayo Bowl, where the Hokies had a meek performance, going out with a 24-10 whimper to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Drones also underperformed; the Baylor transfer totaled 1,562 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Drones also added six touchdowns on the ground.
Since last season, Virginia Tech lost a number of players through the portal, including quarterback Davi Belfort. The Hokies also lost experienced backup quarterback Collin Schlee to graduation, leaving Drones to marshal a youthful quarterback group, with the second string under center being redshirt sophomore William "Pop" Watson.
Yet, weirdly enough, there could be a higher sense of optimism. Why? Virginia Tech added new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. Montgomery, an accomplished former offensive playcaller who once recruited Drones when Drones came out of high school.
Montgomery's high-octane style of play could excel Drones' arm strength, and allow him to launch his signature deep pass.
