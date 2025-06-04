Virginia Tech Football: Could the Hokies Repeat What Indiana did in 2024 in 2025?
Last season, the Indiana Hoosiers were the nation's breakout team under new head coach Curt Cignetti. Cignetti was the former James Madison coach where Cignetti totaled a 19-4 with the Dukes before moving to Indiana where in his first season he impressively marked 11 wins in his first season and led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff.
Despite Indiana losing in the first round to Notre Dame 27-17, Indiana marked a 10-game winning streak before dropping two of its last three games.
Heading into last season, the Hoosiers saw a roster reshape that saw 31 players join the ranks while exporting 39 of their own. With 13 players coming from Cignetti's former school.
New offensive line coach Matt Moore has seen a similar occurrence happen, as the former West Virginia offensive line coach reeled in four of his own to Southwest Virginia.
A key thing to look at when analyzing both schedules is the strength that both teams face. According to Sports Reference, Cignetti's last season was ranked at a 1.05 strength of schedule.
According to Reference this is its explanation of the rating
"Strength of Schedule; a rating of strength of schedule. The rating is denominated in points above/below average. where zero is average."
Last season, the total of Indiana's opponents was 81-86. Just four of the opponents Cignetti faced finished the season with a winning record. While it may feel scrupulous to run over the record of every opponent the Hoosiers faced last season. When you take a look at the Virginia Tech schedule, it does not take long to see that next season's the Hokies will be facing much more stifling opponents. The Hokies are set to face South Carolina, Louisville, Miami, and Florida State. Each of which could prove to be a vital test.
The worst part of Tech's schedule is the fact that over the last four games, the Hokies take on the Cardinals, the Seminoles, and the Hurricanes, all before a Commonwealth Clash against in-state foe UVa, leaving the last four games as almost as difficult as it can get for a grueling Hokie slate.