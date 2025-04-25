Virginia Tech Football: Experienced Hawaii Transfer Cornerback Plans on Visiting with Hokies
Hawaii Cornerback Caleb Brown is planning on a visit with Virginia Tech, according to a post on X by 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Brown has spent the last two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, accumulating 41 tackles and 14 pass breakups in seasons where Hawaii was unable to amass more than five wins. Over his two seasons, Brown earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1.
Four other Hawaii football players have already entered the portal since the spring window opened last season. Three of which are cornerbacks. TJ Jones, Fabian Ross, and Isreal Solomon all entered the portal looking for new squads alongside Brown. Quarterback Jarret Nielsen has also entered the portal.
For the Hokies, four defensive players have entered the transfer portal. Linebacker Jayden McDonald, defensive lineman Jorden McDonald, and defensive backs Braylon Johnson and Cameren Fleming have all left in the spring window.
Below is an excerpt explaining Jorden McDonald's decision to enter the portal from 247Sports.
"McDonald, a redshirt junior from Salem, Virginia, has seen limited action on the defensive front. At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, he showed some flashes of his defensive abilities throughout his tenure. In the 2023 season, McDonald appeared in all 13 games, recording six tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and contributing two quarterback hurries. His standout performance came against Wake Forest on October 14, where he had four tackles with three being tackles for loss. McDonald's decision to enter the transfer portal impacts the depth of Virginia Tech's in the critical position of defensive line."
Johnson had spent the previous two seasons as a Hokie, notching 11 tackles in his time in Blacksburg, and Fleming appeared in just four games for the Hokies last season.
In the window for the Hokies, the defensive back position could be of interest for new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Brown was recruited in the class of 2020, graduating from Lithia Springs High School in Georgia. Staying in-state, Brown signed with Kennesaw State, spending his redshirt season and his freshman season at Kennesaw with no playing time. Brown then spent one season at Butler Community College, grabbing 5 interceptions before going to Hawaii.
There is just one year of eligibility remaining for the three-star transfer Brown. Brown is currently ranked as the 146th best CB according to 247Sports.
