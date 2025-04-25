Virginia Tech Football: No Hokies Drafted In The First Round For Four Years Running
For the fourth straight year, Virginia Tech has missed out on being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
The last time a Hokie was selected in the first round was back in 2021 when former Hokie cornerback Caleb Farley was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, just for the Minnesota Vikings to take Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw a pick later.
This class of Hokies is one of the better seen in recent times, marshalling the offense is wide receiver trio Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane, and Da'Quan Felton, with Lane being projected to go the highest out of the wideout corps.
Of course, there is also Bhasyhul Tuten. Tuten spent his time as a Hokie searing through opposition defense. Tuten exploded onto the scene as a Hokie in his two years in Southwest Virginia, tallying 25 rushing touchdowns and 2,022 yards over two seasons.
That's not all. Tuten broke the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards (266) and recorded six games with over 100 yards on the ground. The speedy running back was twice named to All-ACC teams during his tenure at Tech.
Despite the Hokies finishing 13-13 during Tuten's time, he was one of six Hokies invited to the NFL combine, along with Dorian Strong, Aeneas Peebles, Jaylin Lane and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Although NFL Next Gen Stats ranked Tuten as the fifth-best running back prospect in the draft, he lit up the combine.
- Height: 5'9"
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 29 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 (1.49 10-yard split)- (Best among running backs)
- Vertical Jump: 40.50"-(Best among running backs)
- Broad Jump: 10'10" (Fourth best among running backs)
On the defensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech has a number of prospects eligible for draft.
Cornerback Dorian Strong, defensive linemen Antwaun-Powell Ryland Jr., and Aeneas Peebles are expected to be at least contending names in the later rounds.
Wide Receiver turned safety Jaylen Jones has recently gathered steam on social media.
Heading into the last season, the Hokies were projected by many to be a "dark horse" contender for the ACC and even possible the College Football Playoff.
However, after a week-one overtime loss to SEC side Vanderbilt, the Hokies were planted right back down to earth.
Virginia Tech finished the season 6-7, and despite Peebles, Powell-Ryland, Lane, and Tuten all excelling, the Hokies never really got things in order.
Since then, Virginia Tech has gone through a massive facelift, which has seen massive restructuring on and off the field, especially with new coordinators Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes taking the reins on offense and defense.
