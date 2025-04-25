2025 NFL Draft: Six Hokies Represent the Best Players Available For Day Two
There were 32 players selected for the draft on Thursday, April 24, during the first round, but none of them were former Virginia Tech Hokies. Day two of the draft will consist of round two and three and some of them should start to fly off the board at some point tonight.
Six Hokies represent the best available players, with wide receiver Jaylin Lane being ranked the highest at (..). Lane is likely to be selected during rounds two or three after an explosive NFL Combine performance. The Clover, SC native was one of the fastest receivers at the Combine, scoring among the top three receivers in the 10-yard split with a time of 1.5 seconds, the 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds), the 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds), and three-cone drill (6.75 seconds). Lane also showed excessive vertical, scoring among the top three receivers in the broad jump with 11 feet, and vertical reaching 40 inches.
Lane also led the Hokies squad in receptions with 38 for 466 yards. Although, he did not have an especially striking last season of college football. There are a few teams on the lookout for a wide receiver, including the LA Rams who have the 90th pick, and the Kansas City Chiefs who have the 63rd, 66th, and 95th pick. Lane will likely land among one of these two teams in the third round.
Next, among the Hokies on the best available players list is running back Bhayshul Tuten. Running back Bhayshul Tuten made a lot of noise during his final season at Virginia Tech and at the NFL Combine recording the fastest 40-yard dash time in Combine history for a running back at 4.32 seconds. Tuten is an explosive player but has had some small inconsistencies with his game. The Paulsboro, NJ native was a key fixture of the Hokie squad and will likely be selected in the third round.
Strong performed well at the NFL Combine, ranking 26th among corner backs with a production score of 62 and an athleticism score of 59. Strong participated in the 40-yard dash (4.5 seconds), 10-yard split (1.55 seconds), broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches), and vertical (36 inches). One of Strong's biggest strengths are his instincts and route anticipation, and his ability to drop low and take out runners' legs. However, Strong often hesitates on runs, with small stalls on his turn and runs and leggy movements causing him to lag when changing direction. The Maryland native will likely not be selected until day three as a fourth round pick, but does have the potential to be a late third round addition.
Antwaun Powell Ryland, Aeneas Peebles, and Da'Quan Felton are also among the best players available in the NFL draft. These former Hokies likely will not be selected until day three,
