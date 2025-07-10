Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Announce Media Day Participants
Believe it or not, college football is right around the corner. Since Virginia Tech's last season was ended, there have been massive changes with the program led by fourth year head coach Brent Pry.
Pry has seen a massive overhaul, which includes both primary coordinators leave the program, which combined with 30 incoming and outgoing transfers.
One of the early signs of the season's imminent approach is the ACC Media Day. Below is ESPN's description of the ACC Media Day.
"ACC Network will be on site at ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte with wall-to-wall coverage, July 22-24. Live programming will run from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day, featuring interviews with athletes and head coaches from all 17 ACC programs in attendance. Coverage from ACC Football Kickoff will also include in-depth analysis and season previews for each team. Additionally, a special 60-minute edition of ACC Huddle will air on Thursday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and ACCN recapping the three days in Charlotte."
This morning, the Hokies announced the four players headed to Charlotte, later this month.
This is an experienced group of Hokies, Drones, Gilliam, and Greene are all transfers with at least a redshirt senior status, with the wideout Greene being a graduate student.
Below is a description of all those four Hokies,
Donavon Greene
Greene, the oldest wideout in this current room. brought in 13 touchdowns and over 1,800 yards with more time left to spare as a Hokie after a career as a Wake Forest Demon Deacon
The biggest concern with Greene is his injury history. Greene has missed two full seasons due to injury which has hindered his status as one of the premier wideouts the ACC has to offer.
Greene spoke to the media in early April is about what the Tech staff wants from Greene. "Obviously just staying healthy for a full 12 months. I mean, that's one big goal for me and a big goal for him [wide receiver coach Fontel Mines] as I was coming in, and to just be a leader, be a more of a vocal guy, in that room."
Kyron Drones
Drones is bound to be a pivotal piece for this Virginia Tech squad. The former Baylor Bear underwent as was deemed a minor medical procedure which eliminated him from the final portions of last Spring.
Even when he was healthy, Drones did not take the step forward that many around the country were expecting last season. He finished with 1,562 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 336 yards rushing and six touchdowns. It was not a terrible season for Drones, but it was not the Heisman type of season that some were thinking he could have, and he took a step back rushing. Drones finished as the second-highest graded player on the Hokies' offense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 79.6 grade in 533 snaps. He finished with a 73.2 passing grade and a 73.4 rushing grade.
Kelvin Gilliam
Last season, Gilliam totaled 35 tackles (11) solo, including 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.
Gilliam brings nearly 300-pounds of muscle in his second year after transferring out of Oklahoma.
Jaden Keller
A true tackling machine, Keller heads into his senior season as a top defender on the Hokies. The 235-pound linebacker led Virginia Tech last season with 83 total tackles and 48 assisted tackles, while ranking second in solo tackles with 35. His ability to recover fumbles — snagging two last season — showcases his quick reflexes and instinct for jumping on loose balls.