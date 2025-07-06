Virginia Tech Football: Meet the Hokies' Newest OT, Thomas Wilder
This Fourth of July weekend was a booming success for the Hokies.
Brent Pry locked in his highest-rated recruit in his 2026 class with Green Run High School offensive tackle Thomas Wilder.
Wilder is the seventh player the Hokies have landed from Green Run and the first four-star of the 2026 class. The Stallions have formed a strong pipeline with the Hokies. Fans should be happy that this is the school Pry and company have dialed in on.
Green Run hasn't lost a regular-season game since 2020. They've dominated their Region and have been consistent competitors in the VHSL's Class 5 state championships. While the Stallions have yet to finish the job, Wilder is locked in on changing that.
Recognized as the state's 10th-best player, Wilder's tools are not to be missed. He has a towering 6-foot-6, 295-pound frame that screams pro-level potential. Wilder saw more reps as a run blocker in 2024. His high motor consistently opened up lanes for Green Run's stifling run game. He's someone who could plug in as soon as this year as a downfield blocker.
His pass-protection is relatively raw. This is partly due to the lack of reps dropping back. His pad height, like with most young tackles, will need to be adjusted to the collegiate standard. His footwork, while technically sound, lacks the speed necessary for a blindside tackle. This meshed with his prowess in the run would make him a better fit at right tackle for the Hokies. However, a more immediate fit could be seen at guard if he stands out in the trenches starting next spring.
We'll see if Green Run will turn to the air more this season with a younger running back corps. They've been no stranger to the passing game, with Hokies' redshirt freshman Keylen "Brodie" Adams becoming the state's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns at Green Run. If this is what 2025 looks like, maybe Wilder will make strides towards developing into a versatile tackle.
The long-term fit for Wilder is clear. He will make an impact sooner rather than later. Offensive line coach Matt Moore has been a master at developing these high-upside prospects. He's produced multiple NFL talents through the draft these last couple of cycles and looks to repeat that trend with Tomas Rimac this year.
Wilder will have plenty of competition and players to grow alongside the talent that Moore brought over from West Virginia. Kyle Altuner, Gavin Crawford, and Lucas Austin are all young and hungry prospects who are likely to join Wilder in forming the line of the future at Virginia Tech.
The unit Moore is building is one of the more promising in the ACC. Wilder won't be the last piece brought in for Virginia Tech, but he'll surely be one of the most valuable.