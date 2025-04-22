Virginia Tech Football: Offensive lineman Bob Schick enters the portal

Virginia Tech OG/OT Bob Schick is entering the transfer portal, his agents @monnier_oscar and @EugeneTLee of @3strandsports tell @mzenitz and I for @247Sports.



He's started 23 games over the last 2 seasons. Allowed only 1 sack in that period. https://t.co/8IMnEoJF5y pic.twitter.com/s3WbYGWMpp