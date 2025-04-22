Virginia Tech Football: Offensive lineman Bob Schick enters the portal
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bob Schick has entered the transfer portal according to X post by 247Sports writer Chris Hummer.
Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website, Schick logged 501 snaps last season en route to the Hokies averaging nearly 180 yards per game.
Throughout his three years as a Hokie, Schick marked 38 appearances in the maroon and orange, with nearly all of them under current head coach Brent Pry
In Pry's second year, the Hokies tallied the 22nd best rushing attack in the nation as the Hokies tallied almost 190 yards per game.
Schick was originally ranked as the 52nd recruit out of JUCO ranks before committing to the Hokies in 2020.
Quarterback Davi Belfort, offensive linemen Web Davidson and Caleb Nitta, linebacker Jayden McDonald, defensive lineman Jorden McDonald, defensive back Braylon Johnson, and cornerback Cameren Fleming have also entered the portal.
The offensive line spot is one that Virginia Tech is going to be focusing on in this spring transfer portal window. In the winter window, the Hokies lost a pair of solid lineman when Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin entered the portal. Will the Hokies be able to find more talent for new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery?
Jorden McDonald totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his four seasons with the Hokies. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), he totaled 26 snaps this season and finished with a 68.6 overall grade. In 2023, he played a career-high 101 snaps and finished with a 60.3 overall grade.
Belfort is currently a redshirt freshman who recently starred in Virginia Tech's spring game this past weekend. On Saturday, Belfort notched 51 yards on 7-11 through the air, compiling a touchdown, with a further 36 yards on the ground.
The former Under Armour All-American was highly touted coming out of high school. Belfort held offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, among many other schools across the nation.
According to 247Sports, Belfort was the 50th best QB in the 247Sports Composite, and a three-star overall.
Below is an overview of Belfort form 247Sports.
"An undersized competitor that can draw you in with his tantalizing stretches of play. Unique pedigree for a quarterback as he’s the son of MMA great Vitor Belfort. Originally was a member of the 2025 recruiting class, but elected to move up a year in the Summer of 2022 and enrolled at Miami’s Gulliver Prep for his junior season. Ended up missing a few games due to injury, but still accounted for 2,300 yards of total offense and 16 touchdowns. Can quickly set up and let it rip with his tighter mechanics, but some of his best throws come when he’s climbing through the pocket and evading pressure. Might not be the biggest signal caller, but is pretty scrappy as a runner and isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad and take a blow in hopes of moving the chains. Likely to find most success in a single-back spread attack that leans heavily on play-action as that should allow him to create on the move. Must continue to improve as a passer and adjust to the speed of the college game, but has some of the tools required to eventually make an impact on Saturdays."
