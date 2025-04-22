Virginia Tech Makes The Final Six For Electric 2026 RB Prospect From Georgia
Summer is approaching and recruiting around college football is going to be heating up around the country. So far for the 2026 class, Virginia Tech has three commitments so far, including four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren. There could be more talent on the way to the class though, as Virginia Tech has made the final six schools for three-star running back Christian Lawrence, who plays at Thomas County Central High School in Georgia. Pitt, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, and Purdue are the other finalists for the talented runner.
Lawrence is not the biggest back in the country (5'7 185 LBS), but he has explosive ability and is a home run threat whenever he gets the ball in hands. According to the 247Sports Composite, Lawrence is the No. 785 player in the country, the No. 52 running back in the country, and the No. 82 player in the state of Georgia. He reportedly has official visits lined up to Virgnia Tech (May 30th), Pitt (June 5th), West Virginia (June 13th), and Wake Forest (June 20th). This would be a strong addition to the Hokies class and give them more depth and talent at the running back spot.
There could be more talent on the way to the class soon, as Virginia Tech has picked up another 247 Crystal Ball prediction to land 2026 Athlete Jaylen Burrell.
Burrell is a 6'3 185 LBS athlete who plays at Westmoreland High School in Montross, VA and is slated to take his official visit to Blacksburg on May 30th. According to the 247Sports Composite, Burrell is ranked as the 1,010th best player in the country, the No. 67 athlete in the country, and the No. 21 player in the state of Virginia. He has an offer list of Boston College, South Carolina, Charlotte, and Old Dominion.
Virginia Tech's most recent commitment came from linebacker prospect Joshua Pittman and our own Brett Holmes broke down what he brings to the table for the Hokies as a prospect:
"Pittman initially indicated he'd be making his decision after his visits concluded in June or July. The Hokies presumably made him an offer he couldn't resist.
In his latest season at King's Fork, Pittman was active in the backfield. He often ran by tackles on the edge to shut down option runs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. He has good speed off the line of scrimmage combined with patience when pursuing the pocket.
Pittman's 6'3 frame stands out early. He does a good job closing in on plays, even if they're shoe-string tackles. One thing he'll have to gain consistency with is his pad height. He can come off the line scrimmage too upright and force himself to be thrown off balance. This, combined with his slender 210 lb. weight, can throw off his ability to set the edge. Pittman will have to prioritize bulking up upon arrival next year.
His potential as a run-stopper is very present on tape. Some downs he'll let the play develop into the defense's scheme, others he'll shut it down before things can even get going. While he's a very raw linebacker prospect, he has a lot of potential as an edge rusher.
Pittman has the tools to come on and off the line of scrimmage. When asked about where he sees his fit, he said, "I like rushing the passer. I mean, I can do both. I can stand-up, play a linebacker (role) or whatever. So, I feel like I'm a great fit for any team as a player, as a person."
Sam Siefkes and the rest of his staff see Pittman as a traditional edge. He would need to fill out his frame if this is where he lands on the depth chart. They'd likely want to see him get closer to 225 lbs. by the time he cracks the rotation. While that's no easy task, it's certainly possible.
The race at defensive end is wide open for the Hokies. Life after Antwaun Powell-Ryland means the next men up have meteor-sized shoes to fill. This isn't a one-year solution for Virginia Tech either, so Pittman will be a part of that race the moment he arrives in Blacksburg."
Related Links:
CBS Sports Analyst Releases Top-150 Prospect Board Which Includes Three Hokies