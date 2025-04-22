Virginia Tech Basketball: Ben Burnham Enters Transfer Portal, Faces Eligibility Hurdle for Next Season
In his lone season with the Hokies, Ben Burnham averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game while playing 22 minutes per contest. He shot 42.7% from beyond the arc — his second-highest three-point percentage in a single season during his collegiate career — and 45% from the field. The 6-foot-7 forward played for his second team within the Hokies program after transferring to Virginia Tech from the College of Charleston.
In his career, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.6 steals per game. He has maintained shooting percentages of 47.8% from the field, 39.3% from three-point range and 69.3% from the free-throw line, averaging 20.1 minutes per game.
Although listed as a forward, Burnham demonstrated his ability to play multiple positions while with the Hokies. He displayed a strong presence both on the perimeter and when attacking the basket.
Burnham’s situation is unique due to his eligibility status. He has officially exhausted his college eligibility, meaning he wouldn’t normally be able to play another season under standard NCAA rules. However, an ongoing court case has sparked a chance that a legal ruling could grant certain players an additional year. Although the odds are low, Burnham — along with others in similar situations — has entered the transfer portal as a precaution, should the court unexpectedly rule in his favor.
While his future remains uncertain, many teams will closely follow the possibility of the 23-year-old securing a fifth year of eligibility.
As it stands, Burnham is one of 10 Hokies currently departing from the program. The big man joins Mylyjael Poteat, Brandon Rechsteiner, Ryan Jones Jr., Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr., Connor Serven, Patrick Wessler and Conner Venable, as Hokies that are on their way out of Southwest Virginia.
