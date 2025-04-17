Virginia Tech Football: Projected Offensive Depth Chart Post Spring
Following the annual Virginia Tech spring game there were signs of things to come from a number of players. While the playbooks installed may not have been as fluent or high-flying that we would expect heading into the regular season, certain rising stars delivered.
The goal today? To analyze a potential offensive line up for the Hokies after yesterday's spring game, in preparation for the upcoming season.
Quarterback: Kyron Drones, Pop Watson, Kelden Ryan, A.J Brand
With both Drones and Watson missing out, redshirt freshman Davi Belfort got a lot of snaps, and you could sense his development as he was quick to snap off a couple of throws that looked pretty accurate. Yet earlier this week, Belfort announced his plans to depart Blacksburg, meaning that a lot of what the public saw on Saturday is ridden out of the mind of Hokie fans. Despite Belfort's departure, Watson and Drones are likely to be the first and second string during the bulk of next season.
Running Back (In no specific order): Braydon Bennett, Marcellous Hawkins, Tyler Mason, Terion Stewart
There is a lot to unpack here, and the spring game probably only muddled things up. Bennett, Hawkins, and Mason all had runs Saturday. The three combined for 161 yards. Terion Stewart has yet to come to Virginia Tech from Bowling Green State. I anticipate him having something to say.
Wide Receiver (In no specific order): Ayden Greene, Donavon Greene, Cameron Seldon, Takye Heath
Each player listed above offers something different. Ayden Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year, and looked as if he was evolving game by game. Donavon Greene offers experience with six years already in college football (two missed out thanks to injuries), and what he offers to a largely youthful core. Cameron Seldon is a converted running back who turned wide receiver once he came to Tech. Seldon impressed at the spring game, turning three receptions into 65 yards and a touchdown. Lastly, Takye Heath. Heath won most improved on the offense, tagging a possible step up in production for his first major year under the spotlight.
Offensive line (In no specific order or position): Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, Lucas Austin, Bob Schick, Brody Meadows
Saying this offensive line is something that won't be consistently chopped and changed is far off the mark. New offensive line coach Matt Moore expressed himself through the players that in order to make it in the NFL, it is key to be able to play all across the front. Virginia Tech has already been linked with a former Penn State offensive lineman, JB Nelson. So expect to see the Hokies in the market for a lot of offensive linemen in the market for a new program.
Tight End: Benji Gosnell, Harrison Saint Germain, Zeke Wimbush, Cole Reemsnyder
The tight end position is one of much interest for Virginia Tech. Benji Gosnell is the clear candidate for the number one slot as a Hokie. Gosnell established himself as one of the few consistently good fixtures in this Virginia Tech squad.
Last year Gosnell racked in 32 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns. A couple of weeks ago tight end coach Brent Davis spoke with the media over what Gosnell has improved on and where he still needs fixing up.
"I think just fundamentally in the run game, he continues to challenge himself to get better. um and that's one thing we made a goal as a group is to just become more physical, and more dominant in the run game, and to do that, you gotta play with good fundamentals. So we work really hard on that, and I think, you know, he's taking that upon himself, but really checks himself on that daily. Then another thing I would say is just continue to work on his conditioning, where he can you know, we can leave him in the game and he can get into a groove and...That's something he can do as we get into the offseason and the summer."
