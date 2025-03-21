Virginia Tech Football: Quotes From Friday's Practice
After a disappointing 2024-25 season where the Hokies finished 6-7, including a bleak 24-10 Bowl loss to Minnesota at the start of the new year.
Following last season, there was a number of changes in the program, including new coordinators Sam Siefkes and Philip Montgomery combined with 22 portal exits. While the Hokies were able to add nicely to the squad with 19 new players so far, including multiple coaching changes, there is still much work needed to be done before the start of the new season.
Inisde linebacker coach Xavier Adibi, offensive linemen Johnny Garret, and linebacker Jaden Keller, took part in obligatory media responsibilities after Friday morning's press conference
Xavier Abidi
1. What has Spring practice been like thus far?
"Well, First off, we got a good group of kids and so they always do a good job in terms. Just buying in and coming [to work]. So they've been buying into the, to the process, everything we've been coaching in the new, just the nuances of our scheme, knowing they can do an excellent job.
2. Promotion to linebacker coach.
"It's a blessing. You know, coming to my alma mater, having a chance to coach my guys, man. And you know, I'm, I'm blessed to have a good room, a good good leadership in the room. Some of the older guys and they're bringing the younger guys in all they kind of just make my job a lot easier."
3. How are the players responding to you?
"Like I said, I mean I got a good group of kids, good leadership. You know, they've always bought into whoever's been coached. I mean, they're great guys to be around and they're good people on top of everything. They've responded very well."
4. What is new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes like?
"Well, he has a clear vision of what he wants to do. He's very direct and very detailed and in everything that he wants. He's you know bringing everybody together, and asserting his personality."
5. Relationship with coach Shawn Quinn (Outside Linebackers Coach)
"I mean, look, me and coach plan I I called him Q dog, but we've worked together for a long time and he's easy to work with. He's a great guy, we are good in terms of bouncing ideas off each other and working together, he's made my job a lot easier as well."
6. Working with the leaders in the inside linebacker room.
"Like I was saying earlier, you know those guys make my job a lot easier. Excellent leaders, excellent people on top of everything.Good football players and they're helping me bring the younger guys along as well, so they're doing an excellent job leading the linebacker room. As well, as the defense."
7. Changes with the linebacker room.
As of right now, for keeping them in their spots, telling that to say a different scheme. But uh. You know, down we may just kind of cross-train some guys here and there.
8. Jaden Keller development
"The big thing with JK is I I see his confidence growing...You know always like to say something that I learned from somebody. Build a man and they talk about players going to follow"
Jaden Keller
1. Offseason with strength and conditioning coach Jarrett Ferguson's tough regiment
"It was tough work, you know, really, really brought the team together... It brings the team closer together.I definitely think it we needed it and we definitely came out much better then we came in"
2. Transition with Adibi in new role
'He's, you know, just having that guy that's been in the NFL, you know, he's done it. Just having a guy that's done it in the big time. He gives some pointers everyday.'
3. Awareness of Adibi's legacy
"No, I mean, I was pretty aware, but you know he's on the back of our linebacker room, So he got he got there for a reason. You know, he was an All-American. We've watched some of this tape before. You know, he's one of the best to ever do it, and I'm blessed to be coached by him."
4. Thoughts on new scheme under Siefkes
"Oh yeah, it's definitely different by, you know, each and every day's process each and every day we get better. You know, just learning the playbook, you know, just just. The more reps you do the better you're going to get at it. It's only day 2, right? You notice that we're still getting some hiccups, some, some corrections, but you know...I'm excited."
Johnny Garrett
1. Working with Matt Moore
"Made a great first impression. We all love him and I think the one thing about him is he's really patient and he knows what he's teaching. He’s got a great grasp of what he knows... You know, it's been real simple, but obviously it's a process, but it's great"
2. Difference new offensive line coach Matt Moore has made?
"He makes a big emphasis separate his scheme and fundamentals. So I feel like the coaches from before they kind of messed it too, but the way Coach Moore's been teaching us is there's the way you run a play and there's what you, what technique you use around the play.He's done a great job of simplifying both of those"
3. Where Garett will be playing in the future.
"I think also with Coach Moore, his big thing is I mean in the NFL you got to be able to play all five. I was out there at tackle yesterday playing guard today and I think you'll see a lot of moving around with a lot of the guys on the online.I think that's just part of figuring out where guys fit in, what five is going to be the best to put out there."
4. Working with coach Brent Davis in his new role (Tight End)
"I mean, I got a great relationship with coach Davis over the past couple years and he's just, you know, football...He knows how to teach tight ends and the online. It's nice having an extra guy there to really solidify what we're doing."
