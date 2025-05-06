Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech Lands Prized AAC Transfer
The Virginia Tech Hokies have snagged another top prospect in Immanuel Hickman. Hickman hails from the University of Southern Florida, where last season he finished the year with 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to USF, Hickman started his career at ECU. As a Pirate, Hickman tallied 64 tackles in his three years in Greenville, N.C.
This is the second transfer addition made in the past couple of weeks in the defensive line.
Georgia Southern defensive tackle Elhadj Fall recently disclosed that he will be completing a transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
According to Georgia Southern Athletics, last season Fall "Played in all 13 games, starting one … Saw action on 477 plays (436 defense, 42 special teams) … Had 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked PAT"
Fall stands at 6'4 weighing in at 290 pounds.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. The squad has seen massive restructuring with players departing the Hokies from every position group since the end of a disappointing 6-7 season under head coach Brent Pry. Pry did not leave all the changes on the field, as he went ahead and added new coordinators, Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes, on either side of the ball as the school's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Currently marshalling the defensive front for the Hokies is Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and a corps of Hokies all vying for their chance to replace the likes of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., who were both selected in this year's NFL draft.
Fall held offers from Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern, Navy, and Morehouse College out of high school.
However, the Hokies have a track record of taking underrated talent and turning them into elite players. Fall and Hickman may be the next Hokies to do so.
Related Links: